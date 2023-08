Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

2022 stats (at Katy Paetow High School): 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception

Sanford probably didn't draw as much attention as he should in the 2023 recruiting class, as he brings size and speed to a linebacker group in need of depth. The Aggies have some solid upperclassmen at the top of the depth chart, but Sanford's time could come quickly -- and likely no later than next year.