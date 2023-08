Class: Graduate student

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

2022 stats (at Boston College): 50 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 4 passes defensed; Honorable Mention All-ACC

Even with the addition of Tony Grimes and Sam McCall in the spring, the Aggies needed cornerback help in a big way after spring ball. They got one of the best players available in DeBerry, who was second-team All-ACC in 2021 and honorable mention in both 2020 and 2022. He immediately provides depth at both corner and nickel, where he played at a high level at Boston College.