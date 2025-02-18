Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.

The Aggies (20-6, 9-4 SEC) looked flat from the start against No. 21 Mississippi State (19-7, 7-6 SEC), but disastrous second half was the difference in a 70-54 loss. The Aggies had only 23 points after halftime, had a season low in points scored and turned the ball over 19 times.

“They were great. They were great on both sides of the ball,” coach Buzz Williams said. “And our defense hurt our offense. We turned the ball over 28% of the time we had it.”

The Aggies erased a seven-point first half deficit to lead 31-30 at halftime, thanks in large part to the sharp shooting of guard CJ Wilcher (11 points), who hit three straight 3-pointers and a pair of free throws before intermission. Wilcher only played five minutes in the second half and did not score.

A&M as a team didn't score a lot after halftime, going on multiple scoring droughts. After Wade Taylor (11 points on 4-14 shooting) hit a 3-pointer to make the score 35-34 Mississippi State with 17:15 to go, the Aggies would go nearly seven minutes without a point before Solomon Washington hit another 3 to cut Mississippi State's lead to seven with 10:22 left.

The Aggies would get to within four points after a three-point play from Zhuric Phelps (13 points, 6 turnovers), but his layup would be the last basket from the field for another four minutes, 50 seconds, during which time the Bulldogs had built an 11-point lead. After Jace Carter's 3-pointer cut the lead to eight with 4:45 left, Mississippi State had another 7-0 run to put the game on ice.

Williams said the pace with which the Bulldogs played offensively was surprising, but A&M's offensive ineptitude helped speed things up.

"We accentuated that (offensive) pace by kicking the ball all over the gym," he said.

The Aggies turned the ball over 14 times in the second half, with Phelps turning it over five times, Taylor three times, Hayden Hefner and Andersson Garcia twice and Pharrel Payne and Manny Obaseki turning it over once.

During the final three minutes of the game, Phelps and Obaseki (no points on 0-5 shooting) were on the bench as A&M flailed for offensive answers.

"I think the first half was more like people expected…more of the rock fight," Williams said. "But if you’re outscored by 17 points in the second half, there’s probably some outlier stat. I think ours is probably turnovers."

Mississippi State, which shot 46.1% from the field in the second half and made half of their 14 3-point attempts, were led by 25 points from guard Josh Hubbard. Claudell Harris added 15 more as he hit four 3-pointers in eight attempts.