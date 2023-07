Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

2022 stats (at Katy Paetow High School): District 19-6A defensive co-MVP; 5-star recruit (#3 overall) according to Rivals.com; Under Armour and Polynesian Bowl All-American

Hicks was the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class, as he ignored repeated efforts from Oklahoma to flip his commitment. He's currently preparing to be both a defensive end and a defensive tackle, which highlights his natural abilities and skill set.

In spite of the Aggies already having a loaded defensive front, Hicks has the talent to break into the rotation, inside or out.