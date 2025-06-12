AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Who are the On3 analysts / mods we should listen to?

A: I’ll tell you when it says On3 up top. That should happen in less than three weeks.

What is Bucky allowed to do with the BB team during the summer. When can they start practice? (Richard23)

A: The guys who are on campus are already working out. They’re not officially “practicing”, but they’re at the facility shooting, running, practicing defense…you get the idea.

Q: Is Jace gone?

A: As so many of hits in Aggie uniform, he gone.

If so, does he end up with Braden Montgomery in the White Sox org?

It’s possible, but I think he may drop a little farther than that.

Any update on Boobie Feaster?

Official visit this weekend. Obviously a huge one, with the chance to lock him down.

How come PK'ers are still not ranked in Rivals? Currently, it seems that a school is penalized in rankings if you take PK, P, Deep Snapper as they dilute the rankings.

A: I don’t have a good answer on that one. A few years back, they were. Tyler White, for instance, was a 3-star in 2023. For a kicker or punter, that was really good.

But they’re difficult to assess, I suppose, so they stopped doing special teamers. But, if you get more than 20 commits, they won’t be a “negative” in the rankings. Unfortunately, really good ones won’t be positives, either.

Last one...you get to have a dinner, say a steak dinner at the finest steakhouse in HTown or anytown you want. You get to invite 4 guests who have to be current or former (base)ballplayers (2 alive and 2 who've passed). Who you inviting and why? (Tsip Despiser)

A: Oh, wow. This would be an incredible deal. Two I can pick immediately: Ted Williams and Cal Ripken Jr. They’re my two favorite players of all time. After that, I think I’d have to go with Babe Ruth, and the fourth is tough. I’ve been friends with Jim Palmer for a long time. I love Jose Altuve. Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio are interesting guys. But I think I’d go with Nolan Ryan, just for all the stories he’d have. That would be one amazing group, and I know Williams and Ruth would be incredible yarn spinners.

Q: I’ve always heard you shouldn’t start freshmen, and that a player’s greatest improvement is between his first and second year. Is the same true for baseball coaches? (TAMU-83)

A: I think it’s true in every sport, except for basketball — and it may be true there, but in this era, it’s use it or lose it after one season. There are always exceptions, for someone like Jace LaViolette or Terrence Kiel II, but most guys need a year to get stronger, smarter and adjust to the next level. Now, if a freshman comes in throwing 95, he’s not getting that year. If he can throw strikes, I’m putting him out there.

Q: Have you heard any talk of changing the 2 national letter signing dates. I have been following all the work that the coaches have been doing on these big visit weekends. It would seem that an early August signing date would be beneficial to not only the coaching staff’s but also the recruits. The coach’s can get to work with the upcoming season and not have to worry about keeping all the verbal commitments on board till the current national signing day. The recruit’s can then concentrate on their final high school season and enjoy their senior year of high school. Way too much work and money goes into the goal of just receiving a verbal. (Gusnwoodrow)

A: Yes, but right now they’re more interested in doing something with the transfer portal than they are with signing days. I absolutely agree with your assessment on an August signing period, but they’ve got other things to work on to avoid an absolute train wreck in college football.

Q: Thoughts on why colleges don't just go ahead and support an employee model for college athletes? Then, they could hire and fire like the real world based on performance and not the hope and pray of NIL. (Aggie1983)

A: And then the players can also unionize and strike.

Q: Isaiah Spiller

Really wanted to see him make it in the NFL

Any updates after he was released by the Raiders after they drafted Jeanty? (geb)

A: I wanted to see him succeed too. People forgot quickly how good he was in an Aggie uniform. But, as of right now, he’s still a free agent and he may be running out of chances.

Q: Is Jerome Myles finally on campus? (AggieRider)

A: Yep, everyone’s there.

Q: What legally can Elko make the players do before practice starts? Are players allowed to practice by themselves in a semi-organized manner on school property?

A: They do 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work, they do supervised workouts, drills and classroom stuff. Basically everything besides hitting and putting on pads.

What are Shemar Stewart's options? Can he pull a Manning? (H273)

Nope. People forget that the Eli Manning trade was done before draft night, so it wasn’t really a surprise when he was traded to the Giants. What Stewart can do is hold out, which he is doing, file a grievance with the NFLPA and wait a year and go back into the draft. Maybe the Bengals could trade him, but that would probably not bring much of a return on their investment. But the Bengals are Bengaling, so there’s no telling how this goes.

Q: Saw JaMichael Garrett decommitted today, how do you feel about our chances here? Would he play a true LB or more of an edge? (AggieAppraiser)

A: I’m really curious about this one. Garrett has officialed at Ole Miss, will visit Miami this weekend and then he’ll be at A&M the weekend of June 20. He doesn’t need to take a trip to LSU; he’s in Baton Rouge.

I think it could be any one of A&M, LSU or Miami for him. But, if I’m A&M, I like that I get the last shot at him.

And he would absolutely be a linebacker.