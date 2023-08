Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

2022 stats: 13-17 (76.4%) on field goal attempts, long of 51; 25-25 on PAT attempts.

After Caden Davis missed a game-tying field goal attempt in spectacularly horrible style against Appalachian State, Bond was handed the kicker's job and didn't look back. He was steady in his first go in game situations, improving as the season went on. This year, there's not much doubt the job is his to lose, and he hasn't done anything to lose it yet.