Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2022 stats (at South Oak Cliff High School): Rushed for 406 yards on 33 carries (12.3 YPC) and 5 touchdowns

Thomas was limited last season by an injury that kept him out of most of the year, and he played solely on offense when he returned. But the work put in during his junior season was enough for A&M to go after the Rivals 100 prospect and get him committed fairly early on. The Aggies fended off a late attempt to flip him from TCU, and had him on campus this spring.

The injury bug flared up again, however, and Thomas missed most of spring practice as a result. But the Aggies believe that, when healthy, Thomas can be a fast and physical corner.




