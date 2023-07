Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds

2022 stats (at Jackson State): 39 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Davis was one of the more sought-after players in the transfer portal when it opened for the second time this spring. The Aggies, in serious need of depth at linebacker, were after him quickly. He was expected to follow former coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, but quickly committed to the Aggies after an official visit. Having proved himself as a capable college player at both Jackson State and Middle Tennessee State (79 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 2021), he now has an opportunity to step in and play a key role on an SEC defense in his final collegiate season.