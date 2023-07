Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

2022 stats: 2 carries, 2 yards; 1 catch, 25 yards

For the past two seasons, Crownover has had the thankless task of being a lead blocker and picking up blitzes while seeing the ball infrequently. But he has been an important part of the offense just the same while also picking up special teams duties. He's returning for a fifth year in the hopes that A&M can improve significantly over last season -- and maybe he'll get some carries in the process.