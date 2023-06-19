Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

2022 stats: 38 catches, 610 yards, 4 TD

Muhammad has 48 career catches at A&M. He has scored 8 touchdowns off of those 48 catches, meaning he is in the end zone once every half-dozen catches. Pretty good for a guy who entered 2022 as an afterthought.

That won't happen this year, as Muhammad proved to be A&M's most consistent receiver after Ainias Smith went down against Arkansas. He had more than 100 receiving yards against both Ole Miss and Mississippi State, 99 against Florida and 94 against LSU, including his now-famous one-handed touchdown catch.

You can't ignore production, and A&M's coaching staff won't make that mistake twice. Muhammad was a starter this spring when healthy and he'll stay there once the season begins. If the offense is more effective as anticipated, he should have more trips to the end zone this season.