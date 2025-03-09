Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Taylor stands alone as A&M's leading scorer

Wade Taylor should become the first Aggie to reach 2,000 career points this week.

Wade Taylor became Texas A&M’s all-time leading scorer Saturday afternoon when he hit a 3-pointer early in the first half of A&M’s 66-52 win over LSU. Taylor took care of the eight points he needed to surpass Bernard King quickly, hitting four shots — three 3-pointers — in five minutes, 11 seconds. He would go one for nine from the field for the rest of the game, but still finished with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds. Taylor needs a single point to be the first Aggie, and 28th SEC player in history, to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Aggies choke off LSU's offense in second half

Neither team shot particularly well from the field, but A&M’s defensive dominance after halftime was way too much for LSU to handle. The Tigers made their second attempt of the second half, then made five the remainder of the game. They would go five minutes, 49 seconds without scoring a point and 10 minutes, 45 seconds without a make from the field, missing 13 straight shots. LSU shot 30% from the field for the game and a woeful 22.2% in the second half. They made just three of 15 3-point attempts in the final 20 minutes — with two of them coming on consecutive possessions.

Another game, another domination on the glass

As they did with Auburn and most opponents this year, the Aggies crushed LSU on the glass Saturday. A&M had 42 rebounds to LSU’s 27, and 14 of those were offensive boards. Not surprisingly, 10 of those offensive rebounds were after halftime as A&M made their run to break the game open. The Aggies had 17 second chance points to LSU’s nine and outscored the Tigers in the paint 34 to 12. Andersson Garcia and Henry Coleman each had 10 rebounds apiece, with Coleman getting a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Aggies learn their SEC Tourney path

The Aggies will be the five seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville this week, opening up Thursday at 2:30 p.m. central time. They will play the winner of the 12-13 game, which is Vanderbilt against Texas. In order to advance to the championship game, A&M will also have to beat Tennessee, the four seed, and possibly Auburn, the top seed.



Myles hits the jackpot

The Cleveland Browns found an innovative way to make defensive end Myles Garrett take back his trade request: give him a four year, $160 million extension with $123.5 million in guaranteed money. Garrett, the former Aggie defensive end and first overall draft pick, had requested a trade after a 3-14 season in 2024. He said he wouldn’t entertain a contract extension and the Browns said they wouldn’t trade him. But a change of heart in recent days led him to an agreement with the Browns that includes a no-trade clause. Garrett, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and near-certain future selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has 102.5 sacks in his eight-year NFL career.



Von hits free agency

Another future hall of famer, Von Miller, was released by the Buffalo Bills in a salary cap-related move Sunday. Miller, nearly 36, was a dedicated pass rusher for the Bills in 2024 and racked up six sacks in the regular season and a fumble recovery in the playoffs. He only played in 13 games last season, serving a four-game suspension at mid-season. Miller was in the fourth year of a six-year, $120 million contract, making him an obvious target as the team extended quarterback Josh Allen Sunday. Both sides are reportedly interested in a reunion, but Miller will be a free agent tomorrow.



Arrington cuts his list to six; A&M still in the hunt

Texas A&M remains in the hunt for 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington, who announced his final six teams Sunday night. Arrington has narrowed his list to A&M, Alabama, Oregon, USC, Penn State and Georgia. The Aggies have been considered the favorite for some time, but Alabama and Oregon, especially, are pushing hard.

Ladies tennis stays hot with two weekend wins

The third-ranked A&M women’s tennis team continued its roll through SEC play, beating both No. 11 Auburn and Florida on the road this weekend. The Auburn win was a nail-biter, with the Aggies falling behind early and trailing 3-2 before winning the final two matches. The last, between No. 15 Nicole Khirin and 99th-ranked Ava Hrastar of Auburn went the distance, with Khirin finally prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to clinch a 4-3 win. Sunday’s match against Florida was less dramatic, as the Aggies quickly won 4-0. The Aggies are now 15-1 on the season and have won all five of their SEC matches.



Stoiana receives prominent award

Texas A&M star Mary Stoiana has won the UTR Foundation Hurd award, a $100,000 grant given to one male and one female amateur tennis player preparing to make the transition to the professional ranks. Stoiana, a native of Southbury, Conn., is the two-time reigning SEC Player of the Year and the 2024 ITA National Player of the Year. She has been ranked first nationally in singles and second in doubles and is the most successful women’s tennis player in Aggie history.



Men's tennis hunts down Tigers, Gators