Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

2022 stats (at Halset Eaton High School): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; 54 catches for 919 yards and 10 TD for his high school career

Initially an Aggie lean, Platt committed to Stanford when it appeared A&M was full at tight end after the 2022 signing class. After Blake Smith left for Oklahoma, A&M jumped back in at the last moment, got him to make an official visit in mid-December and got him to flip right before the end of the early signing period. Platt took part in spring ball with the Aggies, but a number of injuries limited him. Still, he has a good combination of size and skill that could make him a productive tight end down the line.