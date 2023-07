Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 320 pounds

2022 stats: 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass defensed, 1 kick blocked

Regis was one of the less heralded members of the 2021 recruiting class, but his athleticism was praised by coach Jimbo Fisher and the staff when he signed. He proved that wasn't a fluke last year, as he got thrown into a lot more playing time than expected due to a slew of injuries up front. This year, he's going to be expected to be a part of what should be a very deep defensive tackle rotation.