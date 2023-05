Owens showed pretty quickly that his status as the nation's top back was not a fluke. He showed great explosiveness, outstanding vision and superior cutting ability during spring practice, proving to be the equal of junior Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss. Owens looks like he'll get a chance to be a part of a three-back rotation this season, and could get a look as a kick returner.

All three of A&M's backs are impressive and have the ability to make big plays. But in terms of sheer "wow" factor, Owens seems to be a cut above.