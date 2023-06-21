Aggies by the numbers: Tony Grimes arrives to stabilize CB room
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with cornerback Tony Grimes.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds
2022 stats (at North Carolina): 36 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 7 passes defensed
Grimes was nearly an Aggie four years ago, when it came down to A&M and UNC for the then-5-star. But, after three seasons in Chapel Hill, he decided to transfer in an attempt to find a defense that would play more man coverage. The Aggies, who were in dire need of help at cornerback after seeing a half-dozen players leave or get kicked off the team, quickly expressed interest. Grimes and his family visited and he quickly committed.
Grimes spent the spring as a starter, and that's likely how he'll start the 2023 season, across from Tyreek Chappell.
Projected role
Starting cornerback.