Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 190 pounds

2022 stats (at North Carolina): 36 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 7 passes defensed

Grimes was nearly an Aggie four years ago, when it came down to A&M and UNC for the then-5-star. But, after three seasons in Chapel Hill, he decided to transfer in an attempt to find a defense that would play more man coverage. The Aggies, who were in dire need of help at cornerback after seeing a half-dozen players leave or get kicked off the team, quickly expressed interest. Grimes and his family visited and he quickly committed.

Grimes spent the spring as a starter, and that's likely how he'll start the 2023 season, across from Tyreek Chappell.