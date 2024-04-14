Garcia joins Joshua Moses as the two offensive linemen in the 2025 class. The Aggies continue to split their commitments evenly, with three from the Houston area and three from Dallas/Fort Worth.

Garcia still has official visits planned for Nebraska, Texas Tech, Penn State and Arkansas, as well as A&M, later this spring and early summer. It will be interesting to see whether he cancels the other trips after today's commitment.

The new coaching staff under Mike Elko reiterated their interest, and Garcia was invited to one of A&M's early junior days to meet with offensive line coach Adam Cushing. The trip went well enough that the Aggies have been considered his leader for several months leading up to today's commitment.

Garcia saw his recruitment explode in January and February, when Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida and Michigan all offered in rapid succession. By that point, Texas A&M was already in the mix, having offered him in November 2023 -- as one of Jimbo Fisher's last offers before he was fired.

I'm very curious to see where A&M decides to play Garcia, whether it's at tackle or guard. It seems like he could play both, and probably starts off at tackle.

Here's why I think so: foot speed. He's very quick for his size and can really run. Denton Ryan likes to use plays where he pulls all the way across to the left as a lead blocker, or goes all the way out to the hash to cut off a linebacker and create a big hole on the right side. Those are plays that require timing and he's got to really move to get out there.

Garcia is quick off the snap and gets his hands on opponents quickly, but he doesn't really keep them away. He doesn't extend his arms on his blocks and uses his momentum to push guys around. He doesn't have much of a punch yet, and that would make life a whole lot easier for him.

Garcia is only 270 pounds on a 6-foot-5 frame, so he's got plenty of room to grow. He's a track guy (shot put) and that could lend to developing that punch in time. He's also nearly a full year younger than most guys in the 2025 recruiting class, so he's got that amount of physical development still to come.

Garcia seems very comfortable on the right hand side of the offensive line and I would think he gets a long look at right tackle first. If that doesn't work out, he will likely have a year or two to strengthen up and grow, and he could be a real brawler at right guard.