Aggies get their QB for 2026

Mike Elko, Collin Klein and the Aggies got their man at quarterback for the 2026 class Thursday, when Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 4-star Helaman Casuga committed to Texas A&M.
Casuga, currently the 76th-ranked player in the nation and the sixth-best pro style quarterback, was targeted by the Aggies shortly after Klein arrived in College Station. The consistent work paid off, as A&M beat out USC and Washington for his commitment.
Casuga's recruitment took off to national levels after a huge sophomore season, when he completed 321 of 495 passes (64.8%) for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns. That brought in offers from the likes of Oregon, BYU, Tennessee, Auburn and Utah, amongst others.
The Aggies offered Casuga in late April, but A&M jumped to the top of the list at the end of August when he visited College Station for the Notre Dame game. At that point, the Aggies took the lead and stayed there.
Casuga is the first player from out of state and the first offensive player to join the A&M class of 2026. Upon his arrival, he could be competing with the likes of Marcel Reed, Husan Longstreet and Miles O'Neill for playing time.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Casuga wears #2, which has me wondering if it was because of a certain former A&M quarterback. But he doesn't remind me of Johnny; he reminds me of another A&M quarterback.
And, for those of you who have argued that Klein doesn't want a Conner Weigman type of quarterback running his offense, I have bad news. Weigman is exactly who I thought of watching these highlights, along with the idea that Casuga can really be a good fit in the A&M scheme.
For starters, he makes extremely quick reads. Once he finds his man, his release is exceptionally quick. The way he gets the ball out looks like -- you guessed it -- Weigman's passing style. Ball up near the shoulder, quick motion and the ball is out.
Arm strength is not an issue. He makes all the throws just in this little highlight reel, against national powerhouse IMG Academy. Corner Canyon runs a lot of RPO, and he handles it masterfully. He's looking down the field immediately, scanning for an open receiver. They run a lot of crossers, and Casuga hits them in stride.
Even though he's a pro style quarterback, I'd dispute the idea that he can't run. He shows in these highlights that he can. He's not the fastest guy, but he's fast enough, for sure. He's got good vision and knows when to get upfield. In fact, he reminds me of -- yep -- Weigman.
The Aggies are starting to stack stud quarterbacks from one class to the next. The transfer portal, of course, makes that less impressive, but Casuga is another seriously talented guy who will make the room better. Whoever comes out on top in 2026 and beyond will have to seriously earn it.