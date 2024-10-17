Aggies get their QB for 2026

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Mike Elko, Collin Klein and the Aggies got their man at quarterback for the 2026 class Thursday, when Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 4-star Helaman Casuga committed to Texas A&M.

Casuga, currently the 76th-ranked player in the nation and the sixth-best pro style quarterback, was targeted by the Aggies shortly after Klein arrived in College Station. The consistent work paid off, as A&M beat out USC and Washington for his commitment. Casuga's recruitment took off to national levels after a huge sophomore season, when he completed 321 of 495 passes (64.8%) for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns. That brought in offers from the likes of Oregon, BYU, Tennessee, Auburn and Utah, amongst others. The Aggies offered Casuga in late April, but A&M jumped to the top of the list at the end of August when he visited College Station for the Notre Dame game. At that point, the Aggies took the lead and stayed there. Casuga is the first player from out of state and the first offensive player to join the A&M class of 2026. Upon his arrival, he could be competing with the likes of Marcel Reed, Husan Longstreet and Miles O'Neill for playing time.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit