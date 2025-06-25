Aggies Haul in Prosper 4-Star Offensive Lineman

Aggie owned and operated Personal Injury Attorneys serving victims injured anywhere in Texas​ Suffering an injury or losing a loved one in an accident is difficult enough without having to deal with insurance companies and possible litigation. You need someone who will serve as your advocate and allow you time to heal both physically and emotionally. This is why you need a dedicated personal injury plaintiff attorney from Branch & Dhillon, P.C.

Texas A&M's recruiting roll is gaining size as the Aggies begin to lock down elite offensive line talent. Propser 4-star Zaden Krempin, the second offensive line commit for Wednesday, pushes A&M's commit total to 21.

Zaden Krempin spurned Texas and LSU to commit to Texas A&M.

Krempin, a member of the Rivals 250, committed shortly after Missouri City Ridge Point's Avery Morcho pulled the trigger. He is the 19th 4- or 5-star recruit to commit to A&M for the 2026 class. Krempin has been on A&M's radar for a long time, having offered him in January 2024. He visited multiple times, including an official visit earlier this month, but the Aggies seemed to be on the periphery of his recruitment for quite some time. Texas was the longtime presumed leader and LSU made a strong push after his official visit there, but his trip to A&M and relationship with Adam Cushing allowed the Aggies to vault over both of their SEC rivals, as well as Michigan, to snag his commitment. Krempin, who is also a track and field standout, is the eighth Texan and third offensive lineman to join the class of 2026. The Aggies are back in second in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings, trailing only USC.

Analysis of A&M's newest commit