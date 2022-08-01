Aggies hope Chris Marshall is ready to play quickly

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

2021 stats (at Fort Bend Marshall High School): 15 catches, 466 yards, 11 TD; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl invitee

Projected 2022 role: In the receiver rotation

The Aggies need a big body who has the ability to be physical with defenders and has the speed to get deep. There aren't many wideouts who fit that description, but Marshall does. He averaged nearly a touchdown a catch last year, which is ridiculous. He shot up the rankings late in the season and after the Under Armour All-American Game, but there's reason to think the best is yet to come -- 2022 will only be Marshall's third season playing football, so his upside is significant.