The Katy offensive lineman was one of the players across the nation to see his recruitment explode this spring, with the Aggies helping to spur a flood of offers. After A&M offered, Auburn, Utah, Ole Miss and LSU all jumped in.

But Echols, who grew up a fan of the Aggies, always seemed to be leaning A&M's way. He made his first official to Aggieland, followed by trips to Auburn and Texas Tech, but he never seemed overly serious about either of them.

Echols is the 10th commit for the 2024 class and the second offensive lineman -- coincidentally, he's also the second offensive lineman from the Katy area, joining Ashton Funk.

The Aggies now have three in-state commits, along with seven from out-of-state. Echols joins 4-stars Jordan Lockhart and Eric Karner.