The Aggies have had an interest in Maddox for some time, and the young quarterback visited A&M last November. Still, an offer didn't come until Jan. 30, but it didn't take long for Maddox to decide that was the one he was looking for.

"The relationship that I have built with coach Petrino and coach Fisher in such a short period of time just made it easy to make this decision," he said.

Petrino picked up the intensity of Maddox's recruitment once he arrived in College Station, which helped A&M win out over the likes of Alabama and Penn State.

"Coach Petrino is a really good guy, who knows exactly what he wants out of a QB," Maddox said. "He loves the fact that I can make things happen when there is nothing there, and my leadership qualities."

The idea of having a chance to compete early on and play in the SEC also held appeal for the 6-foot-2 signal caller.

"Anytime you get to play the best every week, it makes you better as a player," he said.

Even though Maddox has more than 10 months until signing day, he indicated that he will probably keep contact with other programs at a minimum. He also noted how the positive relationship with the Aggie coaching staff has affected the rest of his family, including his younger brother, 2025 4-star DT Andrew Maddox.

"This is the right fit for me and my family," Anthony Maddox said.

Maddox is A&M's fourth commit for the 2024 class, the second from out of state and the third on offense. Last season, he completed 183 of 295 passes (62%) for 2,198 yards, 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also carried the ball 57 times for 347 yards (6.1 YPC) and scored once.