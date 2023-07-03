Former UMass center Wildens Leveque announced on social media Monday afternoon that he would play his final year of collegiate eligibility at A&M. It will be a return to the SEC for Leveque, who played his first three seasons at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound Leveque averaged 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Minutemen in 2022-23 while playing just under 20 minutes per game. That was slightly off of his career highs from the previous season, when he averaged 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for the Gamecocks.

Leveque, a native of Brockton, Mass., gives the Aggies something they sorely need --- a big body who can rebound and protect the rim. Forwards Henry Coleman and Julius Marble are capable of scoring in the low post, but both are slightly undersized at 6-foot-8. That size disparity hurt the Aggies in matchups with SEC foes like Arkansas and Alabama.

Leveque will have one season to play one in College Station.

