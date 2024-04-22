DeShields, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had a breakout year in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker had 58 tackles and 2 sacks as he played in 11 games, starting 10 of them. In 2022, he only made 19 tackles, but still had 4 sacks and 3 passes defensed.

DeShields had one of the best games of his career in Pitt's biggest win of the season. He had 7 tackles and a sack as the Panthers upset then-No. 14 Louisville 38-21 on Oct. 14. He also had 8 tackles and a sack against Pitt's chief rival, West Virginia, in a 17-6 loss on Sept. 16. He had a ProFootballFocus season score of 71.4.

The Aggies made contact with DeShields almost immediately after he went into the transfer portal last week and hosted him for an official visit this past weekend. That was good enough for DeShields, who committed without taking any other visits. Colorado, Virginia, Iowa State and Syracuse -- and former A&M defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson, who is now the Orange's defensive coordinator -- were all in pursuit.

A&M has been in need of depth and a replacement for Edgerrin Cooper at outside linebacker. Sophomore Daymion Sanford has emerged as the likely internal candidate to start next to Taurean York, but DeShields is expected to come in and compete for the starting job immediately.

DeShields is A&M's second transfer pickup in as many days, joining former Utah center Koli Faaiu.