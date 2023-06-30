Texas A&M's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach took personal charge of the recruitment of Jasper 4-star LB Tyanthony Smith. That pursuit paid off Friday evening when Smith committed to the Aggies, adding to an already impressive haul of East Texas talent.

A&M had shown interest in Smith going back well into 2022, but did not extend an official until last Dec. 21, the last day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. Durkin quickly picked up the pace of A&M's recruitment, visiting Jasper multiple times during the spring to reinforce A&M's interest in him.

The task for A&M looked daunting at the time, as Smith grew up a Texas fan. But the Aggies quickly established themselves as the team to beat in his recruitment and stayed there for several months.

A late contender appeared, however, in USC. Smith took his first official visit to College Station, but went out to Los Angeles for an official a couple of weeks later. The trip was enough to give him pause, but Durkin and the A&M staff were able to get him back on campus for a mid-week visit -- along with 4-star wideout Dre'lon Miller, who was in nearly the exact same situation.

As with Miller, who committed last night, the established relationship with the members of the A&M staff and proximity to home helped carry the day.

Smith chose A&M not only over USC, but the likes of Alabama, LSU, Texas, Notre Dame and many others. He is the 14th commit for the 2024 class and the third linebacker, along with Tristan Jernigan and Jordan Lockhart (who also came down to A&M and USC). Smith is the 11th 4-star to join the class and the fourth player from East Texas, along with OL Weston Davis, DE Dealyn Evans and Miller.