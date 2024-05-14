Texas A&M basketball learned the makeup of its 2024-25 conference schedule Monday, with the Aggies playing 12 single matchups and three opponents twice. One of those home-and-home matchups will be against Texas, a team that has not played a conference game against the Aggies in 12 years.

A&M's other two "mirror opponents" are also familiar: LSU and Oklahoma. Like the Longhorns, OU has not visited Reed Arena (and the Aggies haven't been to Norman) since A&M left the Big 12.

The 18-game conference schedule is evenly split with nine home games and nine road games. The Aggies will go on the road to face Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, OU, South Carolina and Texas; the Aggies won in Gainesville, Baton Rouge, Oxford and Columbia, Mo., last season.

The Aggies will host Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, OU, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt at Reed Arena. The Aggies lost at home to the Razorbacks and Tigers last season, but soundly beat Tennessee at Reed.

A&M's non-conference schedule is still in under development, but the Aggies are currently scheduled to play in a tournament in Las Vegas the week of Thanksgiving.