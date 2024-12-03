Aggies lose Weigman, Allen to the portal

Quarterback Conner Weigman and wide receiver Cyrus Allen both announced their intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 9, ending a frustrating campaign for both players.

Weigman, who entered the season as the unquestioned starter after missing most of last year with a broken ankle suffered against Auburn, struggled out of the gate as he completed 12 of 30 passes against Notre Dame and suffered an AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder. After completing 11 of 14 passes against McNeese, he sat the next three and a half games as Marcel Reed went 3-0 as the starter.

Weigman returned to have one of the best games of his career against Missouri, completing 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards -- the second-most yards thrown for by an A&M quarterback this season -- as the Aggies rolled 41-10. He was uneven in A&M's 34-23 win at Mississippi State, and was benched in the third quarter after the offense struggled to find traction against LSU. Reed came off the bench to lead an offensive explosion in a 38-23 win and kept the starting job the rest of the year.

Weigman made one more appearance, completing two of five passes for 37 yards and an interception, along with two sacks, against New Mexico State.

Allen had his season end against New Mexico State as well, suffering a severe arm injury in the first quarter. Before that, he had been one of A&M's best downfield threats, even though he had far fewer opportunities than he likely expected after coming over from Louisiana Tech in the offseason.

Allen was fourth among receivers in receptions, catching 18 for 269 yards (14.9 YPC). His lone A&M touchdown was one of the longest plays of the season, a 73-yarder at Florida.