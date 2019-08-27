AggieYell.com begins its look at Texas A&M's season opening matchup against Texas State with a look at the Bobcat offense against the Aggie defense.

Texas State (3-9 in 2018) offensive depth chart

Tyler Vitt won Texas State's QB competition this summer.

QB: #11, Tyler Vitt (So.; 6-2, 205) #2, Gresch Jensen (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 225) RB: #25, Anthony Taylor (Sr.; 5-10, 205) #24, Caleb Twyford (Jr.; 5-11, 175) TE: #49 Hunter Herbert (So.; 6-4, 220) #83, Micah Hilts (Fr.; 6-5, 200) WR (X): #10, Mason Hayes (Sr.; 6-1, 205) #13, Trevis Graham, Jr. (So.; 6-1, 175) WR (Z): #80, Hutch White (Sr.; 6-1, 195) #1, Jah’Marae Sheread (Fr.; 5-7, 155) WR (Y): #3, Jeremiah Haydel (Jr.; 6, 170) #8, Jacoby Hopkins (Fr., 6, 198)



LT: #69, Tanner King (So.; 6-5, 275) #73, Dalton Cooper (Fr; 6-7, 280) LG: #53, Eddie Rivas (So.-TR; 6-4, 298) #79 Jaydan Smith (Fr.; 6-4, 240) C: #50, Reece Jordan (Jr.; 6-3, 275) #72, Jacob Rowland (Sr.; 6-5, 290) RG: #71, Tate Heitmeier (So.; 6-3, 330) #54, David Tachie (Sr.; 6-4, 313) RT: #55, Aaron Brewer (Sr.; 6-3, 285) #65, Kameron Jamison (Jr.; 6-5, 310)



Texas A&M (9-4 in 2018) defensive depth chart

Micheal Clemons is back after missing all of 2018.

DE: #91, Micheal Clemons (Jr.; 6-5, 272) #8 DeMarvin Leal (Fr.; 6-4, 290) OR #15 Jeremiah Martin (So.; 6-5, 244) DT: #52, Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 304) #92, Jayden Peevy (Jr.; 6-6, 298) DT: #5, Bobby Brown (So.; 6-4, 325) #99, Josh Rogers (RS-So.; 6-5, 290) DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-So.; 6-4, 250) #93, Max Wright (So.; 6-4, 262) OR #40 Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 260)

BUCK: #19, Anthony Hines (RS-So.; 6-3, 226) #32, Andre White (Fr.; 6-3, 225) MIKE: #1, Buddy Johnson #12, Braden White (Jr.; 5-11, 224) OR #33 Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.; 6-3, 240) ROVER: #20, Ikenna Okeke (RS-So.; 6-3, 225) #24, Chris Russell (Fr.; 6-2, 220)

NICKEL: #27, Roney Elam (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225) CB: #10, Myles Jones (Jr.; 6-4, 185) #17 Devin Morris (RS-So.; 6-1, 192) S: #9, Leon O’Neal (So.; 6-1, 206) #14 Keldrick Carper (Jr.; 6-2, 200) OR #25 Brian Williams (Fr.; 6-1, 218) S: #26, Demani Richardson (Fr.; 6-1, 210) #4 Derrick Tucker (Jr.; 6-1, 202) OR #11 Larry Pryor (RS-Sr.; 6, 211) CB: #21, Charles Oliver (Sr.; 6-2, 196) #2 Elijah Blades (Jr.-TR; 6-2, 185) OR #28 Travon Fuller (Jr.; 6-1, 174)



Returning starters

Texas State (6): Vitt, Taylor, Hays, Haydel, Heitmeier, Brewer Texas A&M (4): Madubuike, Buddy Johnson, Jones, O’Neal (bowl game)



Texas State returning statistical leaders

Passing: Vitt, 116-191 (60.7%), 1,159 yards, 7 TD, 10 INT

Rushing: Taylor, 86 carries for 327 yards (3.6 YPC), 4 TD Twyford, 70 carries for 311 yards (4.4 YPC), 1 TD

Receiving: White, 34 catches for 298 yards and 2 TD Haydel, 16 catches for 326 yards and 4 TD Twyford, 16 catches for 121 yards Hayes, 9 catches for 122 yards



Texas A&M returning statistical leaders

Justin Madubuike dominates virtually all statistical categories for A&M.

Tackles: Madubuike, 40 CB Debione Renfro (suspended for this game): 37 Pryor: 34

Tackles for loss: Madubuike, 10.5 Buddy Johnson, 5 Oliver, 4

Sacks: Madubuike, 5.5 Tyree Johnson, 1.5 Peevy and Pryor, 1

Passes broken up: Jones, 9 Oliver, 8 Renfro, 5

Interceptions: Oliver, Pryor, O’Neal, 1

Forced Fumbles: Madubuike, 3 Four players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Buddy Johnson, Pryor, 1



Texas State's offense by the numbers (in 2018)

Scoring offense: 19.8 PPG (121st nationally, 10th Sun Belt) Rushing offense: 148.1 YPG (95th, 10th) Passing offense: 182.2 YPG (104th, 8th) Total offense: 330.3 YPG (120th, 10th) First downs: 209 (119th, 10th) 3rd down conversions: 31.9% (124th, 10th) 4th down conversions: 46.7% (97th, 9th) Sacks allowed: 29 (82nd, 9th) Red zone offense: 75.8% (121st, 8th) Turnovers lost: 23 (102nd, 9th) Turnover margin: -5 (103rd, 7th) Time of possession: 27:53 (107th, 9th)



Texas A&M's defense by the numbers (in 2018)

Scoring defense: 25.3 PPG (47th, 8th) Rushing yards allowed: 95.2 YPG (3rd nationally, 2nd SEC) Passing yards allowed: 253.2 YPG (98th, 12th) Total defense: 348.4 YPG (32nd, 7th) 3rd down conversion defense: 30.2% (9th, 2nd) 4th down conversion defense: 50% (51st, 9th) Red zone defense: 75.7% (15th, 4th) Sacks: 34 (20th, 5th) Turnovers forced: 11 (120th, 14th) Turnover margin: -6 (109th, 13th)



What Texas State wants to do

We’ve got a pretty good idea of what Jake Spavital wants to do from his time at A&M, but checking out what he did at West Virginia last year is also instructive. The Mountaineers threw for 351 yards a game and ran for 148; they held onto the ball for 28:50 a game, which was 92nd nationally, but still scored 40 points a game in the pinball Big 12. Spav is going to try to spread things out with four wides, one back next to the quarterback in the shotgun and go up-tempo and pass first. The reads will be made not only by the quarterback, but the receivers, and they’ll have to be on the same page to make things work. It’s a massive departure from what Texas State did last year, when they were utterly inept offensively. Much of the same personnel returns, except for their top receiver -- TE Keenen Brown.



How A&M will likely counter

The Aggies have had a lot of turnover on defense, but where they had experience last year they now have speed and athleticism. A&M knows it is breaking in two new safeties and is undermanned at corner in this one, so Mike Elko is likely going to look to utilize the speed to get after Vitt, who is operating behind a largely undersized line that underwent a lot of turnover last year in an effort to get things to work. A&M clearly isn’t going to show a whole lot with Clemson looming in a week, so expect the Aggies to try to attack with their front four and keep the Bobcat receivers (a group that isn’t very athletic) in front of them. When they do blitz, look for A&M to use very conventional approaches and show nothing special.



