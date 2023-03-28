Bouncing between the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band Drill Field and the Coolidge grass Practice Fields on a chilly Tuesday morning, juniors Devon Achane, Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson worked out in front of representatives of all 32 NFL teams and at least one CFL team.

The representatives included four defensive backs coaches, two running backs coaches and two special teams coaches. All general managers and head coaches are in Phoenix for the NFL annual meetings this week.

Achane, Jones and Johnson, who were joined by former teammates Camron Buckley and Conner Blumrick, performed the broad jump, the vertical jump and the 40-yard dash on the field turf at the drill field. They also did the 5-10-5 shuttle, the three-cone drill and, for some, the bench press.

The eye-opener was Jones' run of the 40-yard dash, which was timed at 4.4 seconds with the wind at his back. The former Aggie also did the three-cone drill in 7 seconds flat and completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.3 seconds.

"I think I did well today," he said. "We'll see how it all turns out ... but it's a blessing to be here."

Coach Jimbo Fisher ticked off a number of attributes possessed by the former 5-star corner.

"(He's) tough, long, physical, he can play boundary (corner) and field," Fisher said. "I think, in time ... the guys like that who have size can go back and be a safety on the back end at the end of their careers ... I think he can do all that stuff."