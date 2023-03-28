Aggies show their stuff for NFL scouts at Pro Day
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- It was a weird and windy Pro Day for three Texas A&M football players, but it seemed to work out well for each of them in the end.
Bouncing between the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band Drill Field and the Coolidge grass Practice Fields on a chilly Tuesday morning, juniors Devon Achane, Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson worked out in front of representatives of all 32 NFL teams and at least one CFL team.
The representatives included four defensive backs coaches, two running backs coaches and two special teams coaches. All general managers and head coaches are in Phoenix for the NFL annual meetings this week.
Achane, Jones and Johnson, who were joined by former teammates Camron Buckley and Conner Blumrick, performed the broad jump, the vertical jump and the 40-yard dash on the field turf at the drill field. They also did the 5-10-5 shuttle, the three-cone drill and, for some, the bench press.
The eye-opener was Jones' run of the 40-yard dash, which was timed at 4.4 seconds with the wind at his back. The former Aggie also did the three-cone drill in 7 seconds flat and completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.3 seconds.
"I think I did well today," he said. "We'll see how it all turns out ... but it's a blessing to be here."
Coach Jimbo Fisher ticked off a number of attributes possessed by the former 5-star corner.
"(He's) tough, long, physical, he can play boundary (corner) and field," Fisher said. "I think, in time ... the guys like that who have size can go back and be a safety on the back end at the end of their careers ... I think he can do all that stuff."
Johnson, who seems to be on the cusp of being a late first-round pick, registered a 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump and also did the 20-yard shuttle in 4.3 seconds. He also did other drills for defensive backs, showcasing his lateral movement, turning ability and acceleration.
"I thought I did well. I gave the scouts what they wanted to see before they make their decision," he said. "In Indianapolis, you had the luxury of having all the scouts out there, but coming here, it's more intimate and they can see me and my teammates personally."
Fisher said Johnson's ability to excel in all areas makes him a very good NFL prospect.
"You've got to be able to tackle (at nickel), but you've also probably got the toughest cover on the field because you're usually playing those little slot guys who can fly," he said. "The ability to play nickel, free (safety), strong (safety), and he can play dime, which is nickel on the other side. So his position versatility (is strong) and another thing he'll be is a really good special teams player."
Achane, who did not run the 40-yard dash after being the fastest offensive player at the NFL Combine (4.32 seconds), did the three-cone drill in 7.05 seconds and the 20-yard-shuttle in 4.3 seconds. He also did a series of running and receiving drills under the guidance of a New York Giants assistant with a member of the Dallas Cowboys' staff watching closely as well.
"(This was) a great opportunity to show what I could do," Achane said. " In this league, you can't just run the ball, you have to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield."
Fisher said that analysts who believe Achane's role in the NFL will be limited by his size are mistaken.
“He’s a matchup problem. … He has the unique ability at running back," Fisher said. “Devon is going to be a three-down guy....He's going to excel in that game up there.”