Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and the Aggie defense sacked Spencer Rattler four times as A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) dispensed with SEC East Rival South Carolina Saturday before more than 95,000 people at Kyle Field. The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Aggies, while South Carolina falls to 2-6 (1-4 SEC).

A&M came into the game as 17-point favorites, but also looked like they weren't awake in the first quarter. The Aggies' first two drives were disasters, with Johnson getting sacked three times and punter Nik Constantinou shanking a pair of punts, giving South Carolina prime field position. The Gamecocks took advantage on their second possession, when Dakereon Joyner scored out of the wildcat formation on 4th and goal from the Aggie 1 to go up 7-0.

"Offense, we got sluggish and then we got hot in the 2nd quarter," coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Aggies got hot on offense after starting to bring the heat on defense, forcing South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (20-33, 176 yards, 1 TD) into an intentional grounding call and a 14-yard loss to start their first drive of the second quarter. A&M forced a quick 3 and out and took over at their own 45. A 15-yard reception by Evan Stewart (6 catches 55 yards) and a 15-yard personal foul moved the Aggies into the red zone, and running back Rueben Owens scored from 14 yards out 3 plays later.

The Aggies forced a second 3 and out, and another intentional grounding call, on South Carolina's next possession and took over at the Gamecocks' 48. They would move the ball those 48 yards in 10 plays, with Ainias Smith's 26-yard catch being the key play. Amari Daniels (13 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD) scored from a yard out that gave A&M a lead they would relinquish.

After yet another intentional grounding call and a sack short-circuited another South Carolina drive in a hurry, Fisher called a time out with 1:12 left in the half to give A&M time to score again. It paid off, as a fair catch interference call put A&M at the South Carolina 42 with 1:05 left, and Johnson immediately found Smith (7 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD) deep down the right sideline. Smith artfully evaded several Gamecocks on his way to the end zone, giving him his first receiving touchdown of the year.

"I'm blessed, for sure. Feels good (to score)," Smith said.

A&M and South Carolina traded field goals to start the third quarter, then the Aggies went on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that appeared to end in a touchdown on a brilliant catch by tight end Max Wright, who dragged his foot as he went out of the side of the end zone. It was called incomplete on the field, a ruling that was upheld by video review -- much to the disdain of Wright's teammates.

"Tud, tud, big tud," Smith said. "When I was going out on the field, I said that's a tud. Then they stopped the game or whatever to review it. I looked up again. I said but that is a tud. And then we had to go back out there. I said, but that's a tud, bro."

The Aggies settled for a short field goal by Randy Bond to push their lead to 24-10, but the Gamecocks would not go away. South Carolina scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the Aggie lead to 24-17, but A&M responded right back. Wideout Jahdae Walker had his only catch of the day to start the drive, but it was a big one: a 26-yard catch and run down the sideline to push the Aggies into South Carolina territory. Daniels broke off a 29-yard run two plays later, allowing Bond to convert another chip shot field goal to put A&M up by two scores.

South Carolina made a costly blunder on their next drive that helped push the game out of reach. On 4th and 2 on their own 35, the Gamecocks attempted to snap the ball quickly to catch the Aggies unprepared, but the snap was low, Rattler fumbled it and was swarmed by the Aggies at the South Carolina 33. Bond would hit a 52-yard field goal to end that drive, giving the Aggies their final margin of victory.

Fisher said the Aggies were a long way from playing a perfect game, but it was rewarding to get back into the win column before a big matchup with Ole Miss next weekend.

"Just making that one or two plays, the inches you're talking about all the time, being able to do it (was good). It was good to do it here," he said.