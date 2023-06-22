Lockhart, from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, picked the Aggies over not only USC, but Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and Tennessee, among others. He had originally committed to Ole Miss in January 2022, but decided to de-commit in March of this year after more than 14 months.

In the end, it really came down to the Trojans and Aggies. A&M hosted Lockhart on his first official visit earlier this month, and he was scheduled to visit USC before making his decision at the end of June. On Wednesday night, however, he announced that he was moving up his timeframe and making a decision before his scheduled official to USC.

Lockhart is the ninth commit for A&M and the second linebacker, joining Tristan Jernigan of Tupelo (Miss.). He is the seventh commit from out of state, a remarkable note for A&M.

The Aggies now have seven 4-star commits and four commits on the defensive side of the ball. A&M now has commits from Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, California and two from Mississippi.

Lockhart is A&M's second commit on Thursday, joining 4-star tight end Eric Karner of Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception, who committed earlier in the day.