Aggies Snare 4-Star Offensive Lineman

A&M's recruitment of the Missouri City Ridge Point product took more than a year, with the Aggies offering him in early June of 2024. He picked up other offers from the likes of Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri and Florida State, but his three finalists were all in-state: A&M, TCU and SMU. After official visits to all three, he decided on heading to Aggieland, the closest to his Houston-area home.

Morcho is an extremely athletic tackle who can move in space and has really long arms to help him when he encounters opposing linemen. He's got a good frame and can likely put on another 20 to 25 pounds without much trouble -- he looks almost slender at 270 pounds.

His speed is very impressive. He can pull and be the lead blocker on counter plays and has the ability to get through and block opponents at the next level way before you'd expect him to. It's not very often that you see tackles sprinting 40 yards down the field as you do in his second highlight.

Right now, he looks like he's more comfortable going north and south rather than east and west, so he'll have to work on that at the next level if he's going to stay on the outside. He certainly has the foot speed to slide out and defend edge rushers trying to turn the corner, he just needs more reps doing it. He's a good drive blocker, but needs to use those long arms and get a stronger punch on guys. That will also come with time.

Morcho reminds me a lot of Dametrious Crownover in that he's got to put on some size and work on a few things, but once he does, he can be a very effective right tackle. Thankfully, A&M's in a position where they won't have to rush him onto the field and he'll get the time he needs to get bigger, stronger and iron out his technique.