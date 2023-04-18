After adding former Rice fullback Jerry Johnson III -- brother of incoming linebacker Chantz Johnson -- Sunday, the Aggies have offered two of the more prominent players in the portal. The first, Wyoming guard Emmanuel Pregnon, was offered Monday night.

While the Aggies don't have a pressing need for interior offensive linemen, Pregnon is good enough that he can be an exception to the rule. He has the athleticism to move outside and, at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, has the size to handle any position on the line.

Pregnon was a freshman All-American last year at Wyoming and would have three years remaining.

A&M is not the only program to offer Pregnon; he's picked up more than 20 offers in less than a day, including from the likes of LSU, Miami and Tennessee. He has quickly established himself as one of the more in-demand players in the portal.

Rhode Island cornerback Antonio Carter hasn't picked up quite as many offers as Pregnon, but he's getting close. Carter entered the portal Sunday and immediately was offered by Utah State, and the offers began to pour in after that. He's gotten offers from Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, SMU, Virginia, Kentucky and Baylor, to name a few. The Aggies offered Tuesday morning.