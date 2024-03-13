Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has taken the same job at Texas A&M, replacing Ross Bjork, who left for Ohio State in January. A college football hall of famer, former All-American and first round draft pick, Alberts spent 12 years as the AD at Nebraska-Omaha before spending the last three years at his alma mater.

In spite of his success in hiring football coach Matt Rhule, spearheading a renovation of Memorial Stadium and overseeing the turnaround of the men's basketball program, Alberts was willing to listen when A&M came calling.

In announcing Alberts' hiring Wednesday, Texas A&M president Mark Welsh said, “I can’t imagine a better individual to lead the Aggie Athletics program into the future.”

“With Trev’s expertise, the Aggies are poised to not only excel on the fields, tracks and courts, but also successfully navigate the multi-faceted intersection of sports, commerce and student-athlete empowerment,” Welsh said. “He has a profound understanding of the intricate business of athletics and the evolving landscape of college athletics, particularly in the realm of Name, Image and Likeness."

Currently, Nebraska is in the process of hiring a university president, with Chris Kabourek stepping in as interim president on Jan. 1. Alberts said the opportunity to work with Welsh, who was officially tapped as A&M's president late last year, was a key factor in deciding to leave Lincoln for College Station.

"My interest in Texas A&M is not only due to its prestigious reputation but also because of President Welsh’s compelling vision in which, I believe, Athletics can play a small but important role in helping Texas A&M achieve unprecedented success,” he said.

A legendary Husker, Alberts thanked Nebraska's fanbase as he accepted the A&M job.

“I truly want to express my gratitude to the University of Nebraska — the school and its fans have been and always will be immensely important to me,” he said in a statement. “Nebraska changed my life, and I’m thankful for the incredible 15 years I spent here.”

In their release announcing Alberts' hire, A&M said an introductory press conference will be held early next week. Aggie football will hold its Pro Day on March 19, and spring practice is scheduled to start the next day.