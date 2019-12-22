A: There are 13 of them: Josh Bankhead, Chris Morris, Haynes King, Jordan Jefferson, Josh Moten, Jaylon Jones, Fadil Diggs, Moose Muhammad, Antonio Johnson, Braedon Mowry, Devin Price, Isaiah Raikes and Blake Smith.

Q: Which of our new commits will be early enrollees? (brojustin8)

2) It seems like in the last three or four recruiting classes there were always a handful of recruits from Texas that I never even heard mentioned on here as targets or that never seemed to even remotely show interest in A&M. Could you maybe give a list of the higher profile recruits from Texas in 2021 that either have no interest in us or vice versa? Just to manage expectations (gigem85)

A: They’re looking for people who can fill certain roles. Wideouts, corners and other fast guys as gunners on the outside, bigger guys to break through protection the middle and mid-sized guys like linebackers and running backs in between. And then they work out essentially everyone and see who fits where.

Q: 1) Can you explain the process for deciding who gets selected for a special teams unit? It seems like every unit is filled with a random mix of Offensive/Defensive starters, scholarship players who seem buried on the depth chart, true freshmen, and walk-ons. How does a coach decide which starters will be used or which redshirts will get burned?

A: They decided they would honor the commitment, period. This is as much about relationships with Texas high school coaches as it is with Jefferson himself. With Ed Orgeron cutting a bunch of players and Tom Herman coming off as incredibly unlikeable, this is part of the long game.

Q: Why in the world is Jefferson a take with the tight numbers? What’s the real story on this one? (agcatter123)

A: You remind them of what you have to offer, what your program can do and what he likes about the program. And there’s personal relationships that help too. Show the love.

Q: What insight can you bring to us casual fans about how recruiting works, when you say something like they/Team are working hard in recruit? What can a team possibly be doing at the last hour that wouldn’t be annoying as heck a calling/texting them every hour and telling them what exactly the recruit hasn’t heard before. (fatrobby)

Q: will Jimbo be the best coach ever at A&M (agswin93)

A: When he did it. We were definitely thinking A&M, then I froze when he showed the Florida sweater. But when he leaned back and started to pull on it, I thought, “ah!”

Q: At what point were you aware of the signing day surprise Harris pulled off? (TAMU-83)

A: Demond Demas, Donell Harris, Jaylon Jones, Haynes King, Antonio Doyle. And this was an extremely tough one to answer.

Q: Can you list your top 5 most valuable early signees? (h273)

A: Maybe a third running back (counting Devon Achane as one) and an offensive tackle. But those could still be addressed. And I agree entirely, it’s a very complete class.

Q: What position did we miss out on? This looks like a Very comprehensive class. (Richard23)

Q: Who is left on the board? How do you think we finish? (Bozinator)

A: I’ll link you to this article on who’s left. I think they’ll end with Javonne Shepherd, Edgerrin Cooper and then they’ll have to figure out the last.

Q: What are the 3 major focus areas for recruiting in the 2021 class?

A: Offensive line (tackle especially), running back, cornerback.

Let's say Evans goes elsewhere. Is there anyone left to go after for the February signing period? (brohrer28)

A: There’s a pretty good story on the possibilities here.

Q: No rest for the wicked and so it’s on to the ‘21 class. Looks like we lead for or are at the top of the list for a bunch of TX kids who are top 100. Who do you expect to join Stowers and Banks next? Also which highly rated OOS kids is Jimbo in on at this point? (slixey)

A: Ask me this next week, after the bowl, and I can give you a better answer.

Q: Corbin steps back from the portal IF we sign no more RBs? (AginAfIII)

A: I doubt it.

Q: Name a recruit you thought we’d get but didn’t

A: EJ Smith. Well, at least until about 36 hours before.

Name a recruit you were really surprised we landed and why

A: Brian George. Hadn’t heard his name in two months before he committed Dec. 17.

Name a recruit you really wanted but we didn’t get. Can’t be same name as the first question.

A: Noah Sewell.

Q: Who contributes most next year - Preston, Demas, or K. Rodgers?

A: Demas.

Way too early prediction for next year, 9-3 or 13-0. (Strobafett)

A: How about somewhere in between?

Q: So as of today, we'll have two true running backs available for spring ball correct? Do we have some walk-on talent that can take the sting out of that a bit. Otherwise, Spiller and Richardson will be very busy. (riffraff81)

A: It may be one, depending on what’s up with Richardson.

Q: 1. Based on who won't play in the Texas Bowl (Aggies or Cowboys not playing for one reason or another), how well does A&M stack up in the match with OK State?

A: I think they match up pretty well. I’ll have more details in the next couple of days. But short version: they have a Big 12 defense and they like to run. A&M’s run defense is still good.

2. If you didn't answer it earlier, were there any positions of need that you rate as a "miss" in the 2020 recruiting class so far? So far since there's another signing period.

A: Third running back and offensive tackle, and they could still fill those.

3. It may be wishful thinking, but is tu's 2020 recruiting anywhere near the dumpster fire old Ags hope it is?

A: Yeah.

4. Which 2020 recruits may play early? Which may redshirt? (Chuck70)

A: Way too early to say. The only ones I can sit there and say, “Hey, he’s a definite” are Demas, Achane and George. I can easily see Jones and Moten, Harris and Diggs and more, but those guys are near-certainties.

Q: Was Josh Ellison a full qualifier out of high school, or not? Is there still doubt at this point? (agnok)

A: He was not, or he would have been at A&M for this season, not OU next season.

Q: In your opinion, whats the biggest win in this recruiting class(player or position)?

A: Getting Demas early, locking him down and not even really having to sweat him was huge. Among the later ones, holding Florida off for Donell Harris was impressive.

What’s the biggest loss (player or position)?

Not getting an offensive tackle. I can’t think of a player where they really whiffed except Evans, and I’m just tired of that whole deal.

Which recruit that didn’t sign with A&M would you liked to have signed?

Sewell, or a good left tackle.

Which recruit are you glad that they signed to another school? (jessexy)

A: Oh, I think you can guess.

Q: How do you see Kellen Mond's senior season? Does he just get by, or does he step up his game and could possibly lead the SEC in offense? I understand we were here last year, same place. (Staubach1972)

A: He improved incrementally this year, and I expect he will again next year. That may make him the SEC’s best QB in a weak year for QBs, but probably not the star we were expecting he’d be.

Q: Sounds like we were on the verge of getting Smith as late as Monday and that being all in on Evans after his visit to Bright the day before ultimately chased EJ to Stanford. Is that a fair analysis of what went down? (agcatter123)

A: I think it is.

Q: Are any of our recruits qualifying risks? (bobdoc54)

A: No.

Q: It was reported on TOS that Ngata wanted to commit two weeks ago and we said no as we felt strong about our position with Evans. Any truth to that? (Bankwalker1)

A: I haven’t heard that. They were out on Ngata before that.

Q: So after his performance in the State Championship game for all to see does Achane finally get moved up in the rankings? (Kaluza-ags)

A: There may be one more recruiting revamp, so we’re getting a little long in the tooth there. And does it even matter at this point?

Q: Is Devon Achane similar to Leeland McElroy?

A: No. He’s smaller, less wiggle and far, far faster. And Leeland wasn’t slow.

Q:: With Eli Stowers recent injury, should A&M take Malik Hornsby as a QB or take two QBs next year? (Ag20)

A: First, no. I don’t see how the Stowers injury affects 2020. Second, also no. Barring an absolutely catastrophic injury (and I don’t mean a torn ACL), Stowers may not miss a snap his senior season.



