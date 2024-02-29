AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Q: What are some of the nicknames attached to our baseball players? I love that they call Ted Burton “ Teddy Two Bags “ and Jace LaViolette seems to go by “ Tubby “ now. What are some others? (HeadleyG2)
A: I call Burton “Teddy College Ballgame”, but I’m a Ted Williams fan so any opportunity to use that I’ll take. And it’s Lord Tubbington for LaViolette. Outside of that, Hayden Schott seems to be Schottzie, but that’s all I know right now.
Q: How do you see the football recruiting org chart shaping up? A General manager, then a director of high school recruiting, and a director of portal recruiting, and of course a person in charge of recruiting our current roster? (Jamisko)
A: They have a general manager (Alex Miller) and a director of player personnel (Allen Gaudet). Shaun Cook is the assistant director of player personnel, and Joe Hamilton will probably be the director of recruiting. He’ll probably get some help with portal stuff as well.
Q: Can you explain the transfer portal as it relates to basketball? Does it have 'offseason' windows too? Just wondering if Buzz might look for immediate help with finding shooters to shore up major weak spots. (Pebbycree)
A: I would assume that he would, because he has to. A&M has signed two players for the 2024 class, but they’ll have more openings than that. It will open March 18 and will be open for 45 days. That’s it.
Q: 1. What exactly are the responsibilities of a Recruiting Director?
A: Exactly that, he oversees the recruiting of players. That means he gets the evals on who to go after, sometimes initiates contact, gets coaches in touch with players, helps arrange visits, stuff like that.
2. How many games do you think DJ Lagway ultimately starts for A&M?
A: I’m not going to talk about a player on someone else’s roster.
3. Did we know that Gavin Grahovac was going to be this good?
A: Yes.
4. I know they are close, but do you see any scenarios where Wade Taylor transfers if Buzz doesn't bring in a great transfer class next year? (Phastman)
A: Nah.
Q: Bryce Foster doesn't appear to have competed indoors in the shot, to date. What are his plans going forward. (AgNok)
A: To complete in outdoor track this spring.
Q: What do you think the ratio of transfers to new recruits will be the norm in this cycle? (Travster23)
A: Maybe 2:1, recruits to transfers? Something around 17 to 8 or 18 to 7.
Q: Are you going to be allowed into any practices this year? (H273)
A: I would think that it would be like we had before, where we’d get the first 15 minutes or so.
Q: What can Buzz realistically do to field an NCAA tourney team next year? Present players who may come back cannot do it, he has had only average success in the portal and high school recruiting is not bringing in any 5* talent. (RacerRod)
A: Recruit shooters. I don’t care how you get them, recruit shooters. And that may require changing your offense.
Q: lets move onto track - what is the deal with Henry and not really competing with UF and Arky? Was it the facilities that have since been addressed or is T&F success also dictated by NIL? (Rooster77)
A: I think it was mostly facilities, so we’ll see now that he has them. A&M’s still upper echelon in the conference, just not a national threat right now.
Q: Basketball
Is the lack of offense on the players or coaching?
A: Both, I think. They can’t shoot, but the offense is pretty predictable.
Have the players checked out?
A: No.
What does Buzz need to do to bring in the players to be a top 20 team or can he? (Spar2cus)
A: See above.
Q: Key competitive positions for spring:
Who are the new faces from the portal that might win a position in the rotation.
A: Oh, I expect most of them will. De’Rickey Wright won’t be her in the spring, but I expect he will. Trey Jones, Cyrus Allen, Jabre Barber, Garrett Miller, Nic Scourton, Alex Howard, basically any and all of the corners…it’s a big list.
What veteran's might step up.
A: It would be really nice if Shemar Stewart took a big step forward. DJ Hicks and Gabe Dindy are absolute necessities.
Which new HS recruits have a chance to see the field. (Richard23)
A: Solomon Williams is the first one that comes to mind. Terry Bussey, too, but he’s not going to be there for spring ball.
Q: Have you heard anything about the AD hire?
A: Nope, not a peep.
Do you think Chicago keeps or trades the first pick? (Travster23)
A: Keeps it and takes Caleb Williams. I have heard they already have a deal in place to trade Justin Fields.
Q: How well will the Aggies do at the combine? Prognostication of their draft positions? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: McKinnley Jackson went today and he did all right. Edgerrin Cooper just ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds, so he’s doing what he needs to. I’ll bet Ainias tests well, especially in the 40 and the 3-cone, and I just don’t know about Layden Robinson and Demani Richardson.
Right now, I’m guessing Cooper goes late first/early second, Jackson goes in the third, Ainias anywhere from the third to the fifth, and Robinson and Richardson are probably later round guys at this point.