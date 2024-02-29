Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: What are some of the nicknames attached to our baseball players? I love that they call Ted Burton “ Teddy Two Bags “ and Jace LaViolette seems to go by “ Tubby “ now. What are some others? (HeadleyG2)

A: I call Burton “Teddy College Ballgame”, but I’m a Ted Williams fan so any opportunity to use that I’ll take. And it’s Lord Tubbington for LaViolette. Outside of that, Hayden Schott seems to be Schottzie, but that’s all I know right now.





Q: How do you see the football recruiting org chart shaping up? A General manager, then a director of high school recruiting, and a director of portal recruiting, and of course a person in charge of recruiting our current roster? (Jamisko)

A: They have a general manager (Alex Miller) and a director of player personnel (Allen Gaudet). Shaun Cook is the assistant director of player personnel, and Joe Hamilton will probably be the director of recruiting. He’ll probably get some help with portal stuff as well.





Q: Can you explain the transfer portal as it relates to basketball? Does it have 'offseason' windows too? Just wondering if Buzz might look for immediate help with finding shooters to shore up major weak spots. (Pebbycree)

A: I would assume that he would, because he has to. A&M has signed two players for the 2024 class, but they’ll have more openings than that. It will open March 18 and will be open for 45 days. That’s it.





Q: 1. What exactly are the responsibilities of a Recruiting Director?

A: Exactly that, he oversees the recruiting of players. That means he gets the evals on who to go after, sometimes initiates contact, gets coaches in touch with players, helps arrange visits, stuff like that.





2. How many games do you think DJ Lagway ultimately starts for A&M?

A: I’m not going to talk about a player on someone else’s roster.





3. Did we know that Gavin Grahovac was going to be this good?

A: Yes.





4. I know they are close, but do you see any scenarios where Wade Taylor transfers if Buzz doesn't bring in a great transfer class next year? (Phastman)

A: Nah.





Q: Bryce Foster doesn't appear to have competed indoors in the shot, to date. What are his plans going forward. (AgNok)

A: To complete in outdoor track this spring.





Q: What do you think the ratio of transfers to new recruits will be the norm in this cycle? (Travster23)

A: Maybe 2:1, recruits to transfers? Something around 17 to 8 or 18 to 7.