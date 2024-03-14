AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
Q: Do we know anything yet about the format of Spring Camp inter squad game?
A: It’s supposed to be a “real football game”. If that’s 1s-vs.-1s and 2s-vs.-2s, I don’t know.
Does the shortage of recruiting and portal acquisition of quality OLs to replace last year's horror show concern you?. I may be wrong, but it seems like the OC is concentrating on receivers, RBs , TEs & the big QB room, rather starting to correct the sucking chest wound that killed us last year. (AginAfIII)
A: I don’t know if that’s totally accurate. The Aggies picked up two guards and a tackle through the portal and added Ashton Funk, Papa Ahfua, Blake Ivy and Robert Bourdon in the 2024 recruiting class. That’s seven new faces, and you get Deuce Fatheree back. Colton Thomasson and T.J. Shanahan are a year older.
There’s also a major change — Adam Cushing replaces Steve Addazio. I think that change alone could end the horror show.
Q: What is the general teams response to our new strength coach. After the coddled baby’s left. (LTGrenader)
A: Most of them are excited about him. He’s definitely got higher expectations and it seems like they’re working harder. But the only way we’ll know if it’s true is on the field.
Q: What does the Basketball team look like next year? Who do we have returning? (Comanchemoon)
A: In the age of NIL, you can never say for sure who’s returning, but here’s who could be back.
PG Wade Taylor
SG Manny Obaseki
SF Jace Carter
SF Hayden Hefner
C Henry Coleman
PF Solomon Washington
PF Andersson Garcia
PG Bryce Lindsey
G Rob Dockery
F Tyler Ringgold
C Brandon White
F George Turkson
G Andre Mills
That’s 13, or your whole roster. Do I think that’s what we’ll see next year? Not a chance. They’re already making contact with potential transfers, so someone’s not going to be around. It’s just a matter of who that will be.
Q: Who hired Trev Alberts? (Oldarmy72)
There was a search committee, and president Welch was also involved.
Q: How can the new AD help with improving the basketball program? (Spar2cus)
A: He can help by getting the money to renovate Reed Arena. And maybe by getting some more NIL money thrown that way. He could even suggest that Buzz find some guys who can shoot a 3 consistently.
Q: This may be too challenging, but priorities for the new AD? (Richard23)
A: Great question. I would think they’d go something like this: Expansion of Olsen Field (or Blue Bell Park, whichever you prefer); renovating Reed Arena and NIL, NIL, NIL.
Q: You did a really job great explaining about Bjork and what went well and wrong during his time as A&M AD. When it seemed likely that Fisch or Whittingham were the favored candidates, why do you think Bjork made such a significant change at the last hour?
A: I really have no idea. I can only guess that he just wasn’t comfortable with those guys, for reasons I don’t know.
Also, Bjork knew A&M board has to approve any hire, so why would he get an agreement with Stoops without the board’s knowledge? Did he think the board would go with whom ever he selected? (Davidimy)
A: Again, just a guess, but it’s possible that he thought the board would go along with it because he’d pushed the other candidates off to the side and probably couldn’t re-engage with them. Then all hell broke loose on that Saturday night, leading Stoops to bow out and Bjork to turn to Mike Elko.
Q: 1 - why does Finebaum hate Jimbo so much? I'm no Jimbo sympathizer but I don't get why Finebaum needs to continue to rag on the guy now that he's out of the picture.
A: No idea. I’ve never talked to the guy and I don’t think we’d be boys if we did talk. I don’t watch his show.
2 - Is ESPN talking now, behind the scenes, w/individual ADs not currently in the SEC or B1G about their placement once the CFP format gets decided?
A: I don’t think it’s behind the scenes. They’ve talked to them out in the open and they seem to be on board.
3 - If I were the B12 and ACC commissioners I'd bet on the fact that the SEC & B1G need my schools to participate for them to stay viable and that a 30 team league is too boring. Working together plus Fox and a board of Mark Cuban like folks, I'd scrap the B12 and ACC and form a league of the 50 highest quality names outside the SEC and B1G and fix NIL and transfer portal before before the SEC and B1G can. Thoughts? (91Ag)
A: I don’t think it would work. An SEC-B1G league would easily outdraw everything that would be left.
Q: So, why would an all-everything football guy leave his alma mater to come to A&M? Something seems amiss. Is this another buddy of a high-profile agent forcing someone on A&M? What say you? (Aggie1983)
A: No, that is not the case here. At all. There were a few reasons Alberts may have left Nebraska, including their lack of a university president. He made it very clear in the statement announcing his hiring that working with President Welch at A&M appealed to him. Also, he’ll get paid more.
Q: Coach Passwaters, who is going to start at second base on Friday against the Gators? Is the job Kaden Kent’s or will we continue to rotate Vossos and Bell until we have a clear number one? (HeadleyG2)
A: If Targac is hurt, as appears to be the case, I’d give Kent first dibs. He’s hitting .333 with an OPS of nearly .900, so he’s been fine at the plate.
Q: What’s with all the A&M to the B1G talk? (H273)
A: Some people have yet to realize drugs are bad.
Q: Nebraska fans are saying we all have BIG oil well money, did I miss the memo? Did you get an oil well, if so, can I have one? (Big Smoothie)
A: No, and if I do, get your own.
Q: 1. Were you popular when you were in high school?
A: No. I’ve never been popular. Normal descriptions included nerd, geek and goof.
2. What are you more interested in seeing during Spring Training and the Spring Game, the Offense or Defense?
A: I had not given it a thought until you brought it up, but I think the offense. New scheme, some new personnel and just a very different look.
3. Did you personally reach out to A2M and ask him to return from sabbatical? (Reckless75)
A: I’ve known him for a long time, but I wasn’t going to ask him to do anything. I figured everyone else’s charming personalities would be enough to lure him back.