Q: Do we know anything yet about the format of Spring Camp inter squad game? A: It’s supposed to be a “real football game”. If that’s 1s-vs.-1s and 2s-vs.-2s, I don’t know.

Does the shortage of recruiting and portal acquisition of quality OLs to replace last year's horror show concern you?. I may be wrong, but it seems like the OC is concentrating on receivers, RBs , TEs & the big QB room, rather starting to correct the sucking chest wound that killed us last year. (AginAfIII) A: I don’t know if that’s totally accurate. The Aggies picked up two guards and a tackle through the portal and added Ashton Funk, Papa Ahfua, Blake Ivy and Robert Bourdon in the 2024 recruiting class. That’s seven new faces, and you get Deuce Fatheree back. Colton Thomasson and T.J. Shanahan are a year older. There’s also a major change — Adam Cushing replaces Steve Addazio. I think that change alone could end the horror show.

Q: What is the general teams response to our new strength coach. After the coddled baby’s left. (LTGrenader) A: Most of them are excited about him. He’s definitely got higher expectations and it seems like they’re working harder. But the only way we’ll know if it’s true is on the field.

Q: What does the Basketball team look like next year? Who do we have returning? (Comanchemoon) A: In the age of NIL, you can never say for sure who’s returning, but here’s who could be back. PG Wade Taylor SG Manny Obaseki SF Jace Carter SF Hayden Hefner C Henry Coleman PF Solomon Washington PF Andersson Garcia PG Bryce Lindsey G Rob Dockery F Tyler Ringgold C Brandon White F George Turkson G Andre Mills

That’s 13, or your whole roster. Do I think that’s what we’ll see next year? Not a chance. They’re already making contact with potential transfers, so someone’s not going to be around. It’s just a matter of who that will be.

Q: Who hired Trev Alberts? (Oldarmy72) There was a search committee, and president Welch was also involved.

Q: How can the new AD help with improving the basketball program? (Spar2cus) A: He can help by getting the money to renovate Reed Arena. And maybe by getting some more NIL money thrown that way. He could even suggest that Buzz find some guys who can shoot a 3 consistently.

Q: This may be too challenging, but priorities for the new AD? (Richard23) A: Great question. I would think they’d go something like this: Expansion of Olsen Field (or Blue Bell Park, whichever you prefer); renovating Reed Arena and NIL, NIL, NIL.















The Aggie offense should be interesting to watch this spring.