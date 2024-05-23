Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: What have been some of your main takeaways from Elko's coachs night tour?

A: He is very confident in the defense. Very confident. He’s said multiple times that this could be the best defense he’s had at A&M, and in 2021, he had the #3 scoring defense and the #14 total defense in the nation. In 2020, the defense was #9 in total defense. So those are pretty stout groups. And he thinks this group is better.

He also seems to think that the character and mindset of the team has changed. He’s said a few times that the players believed a change in approach was needed, which is interesting. But he hasn’t said the name Jimbo.





What can we make of the House vs. NCAA argument going on right now? I get that it’s a revenue sharing model but do you have more details around how they want it to supplant or compliment NIL earnings? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Not really. I haven’t dug that deep into it yet. But one major thing will be there won’t be any more BS-ing around with anyone off campus. All the NIL activity will either come directly from or in conjunction with the athletic department.









Q: What exactly is going to happen to that ridiculous tv channel of tu? Will it still be on air for the duration of it’s original contract and just stop doing live events? Will it go off air this summer? I can see a lot of controversy in it’s programming if it doesn’t go away. (mexAggie)

A: Oh, it’s about to die. As soon as the program joins the SEC, that channel goes off the air.





Q: Over/under on commits in June? (Travster23)

A: A&M got three last year, one the year before that and three in the recruiting class of 2022. So I think you’ve got to put the over/under at three, though with the large number of official visits coming next month, that number strikes me as low.





Q: Gavin Spurrier, is that the same Spurrier?

A: Yes.

Is there an NIL budget number that the coaches have to work with? If so, do you have a rough idea how much it is?

A: Yes, and I know what it is. But I don’t think that’s something they want out. I’ll say this: the $30 million for 2022 rumor was so stupid it defies comprehension. It wasn’t anywhere close to that. The NIL number for that class maybe was 1/3 of that.

Is Nic Scourton doing to the A&M OL, what he did to the Big 10’s? (Tip despiser)

A: He did in the spring game and every practice I saw. And from everything I’ve heard. So yeah, I guess he is.





Q: 1. Which player(s) do you expect to have a break out season?

A: I guess you can’t say Scourton, because he’s already broken out. I’m thinking Noah Thomas (if he can stay healthy), DJ Hicks and Tre Watson. If Conner Weigman qualifies as not having broken out, him too.

2. Which position coach are you most impressed with at this point.

A: Waaaay to early to say. If the offensive line is remotely capable, it has to be Adam Cushing.

3. If you had to pick one quality that Elko has that is making the biggest difference in getting the program on the right track, what would it be? (Hogtide)

A: His overall approach. He is emphasizing character and everyone being on the same page. I loved what he said last week at Coach’s Night, when he said that if a player put himself above Texas A&M, he won’t like the results. It kind of reinforced my hunch on why several members of the 2022 class ran for the exits when he was hired.





Q: What are your thoughts on Devon Sanchez & Do you think we can land him? (Big Smoothie)’

A: He’s very good. He’s not coming here.





Q: Can you explain the baseball hand gestures that the players use after a big hit. There seem to be a couple that are favorites. (Elicrow)

A: One of them is the Beat the Hell Outta signal used by the Yell Leaders. Not sure about the rest of them.





Q: What player or players would like to see sign with Aggies? (Spar2cus)

A: No comment. If I start talking someone up, that’s usually the kiss of death for A&M.





Q: Of the significant contributors on the baseball team, who all should we expect to play for A&M next year?





Grahovac - yes

LaViolette - yes

Montgomery - no, draft

Appel - no, eligibility

Burton - no, eligibility

Schott - maybe, eligibility?

Camarillo - maybe, draft?

Sorrell - yes

Chestnut - no, eligibility





Prager - no, draft

Cortez - no, draft

Aschenback - no, eligibility

Rudis - yes

Lamkin - yes

Jones - yes

Sdao- yes (Phastman)

A: Schott could return, as could Appel. Ivy Leaguers got two Covid years for some reason. But I don’t think either will be back; they’re going to be drafted high enough to go.

Here’s the list of guys that have been major contributors that I think will be back:

Jace LaViolette

Gavin Grahovac

Caden Sorrell (and wow, that’s plenty to build around)

Justin Lamkin

Brad Rudis

Shane Sdao

Kaden Kent

Max Kaufer

Isaac Morton

Weston Moss

Kaiden Wilson

Blake Binderup



































