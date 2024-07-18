Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

A: Well, there is no 25-player limit anymore. You can take as many as you want as long as you remain at or under 85. So it could vary from year to year, but the range you're talking about makes sense if you want an even scholarship distribution.

Is it your opinion the 25-28 limit is not necessarily the number we should be looking for from year to year ? (FatRobby)

A: I think they could get into the low 20s, but you also want space for potential transfers.

Q: What’s your take on how many more players we take in this recruiting class…looking at the Texas Top 100 and Rivals 250 there are fewer undecided then committed players and I don’t see many prospects other then the obvious we are in on.

A: No. Why would they even want to? Safety is one of the most loaded positions on the team. I will admit, I would have put him right into the starting lineup in spite of all the guys they have, but he didn't want to get with the program and if that's the case, vaya con dios. So far under Mike Elko, Highway 6 runs one way if you aren't on board with his plan.

Any chance Elko would take him back if Mathews had a change of heart and change of attitude ala Chappel? (3G Ag)

A: Let me put it like this. He's still in the portal, as you pointed out. Ohio State, FSU and Oregon were all supposed to be very interested as soon as he went in. Nothing happened. So, one of two things has happened: he's either going to sit a year and transfer to LSU or the other guys took a look and decided they'd rather not add him, for whatever reason.

He seems like a talented player that many coaches would pursue. Is he a cancer that is keeping coaches from signing him?

A: Then you don't mean a deep threat, you mean a big play threat. And I honestly don't know. I kind of think it might be newcomer Cyrus Allen, but that's speculation. I would think him or Jahdae Walker.

Q: Of the WR’s on roster who is our best deep threat? I don’t mean the guy who can get behind everyone and catch a 60 yard pass, I mean the guy who can take it to the house if he catches a pass a step ahead of a defender and make enough moves to outrun the secondary tacklers. (h273)

A: Probably. But not before A&M gets back.

Q: Do you think tU’s sloppy-secondsnagle will bring Texas baseball back and make it to Omaha? (Big Smoothie)

A: Nope. They get what they get.

Q: Do you feel for Texas with everyone piling on and now they say it's okay to attack their manlyhood with the horns down sign? (Richard23)

Q: What kind of material/immaterial things are keeping 1. Jonah Williams 2. Michael Fasusi 3. Ty Haywood interested in the good guys? Given the timeline for each, when do you see them committing? By all indications, these 3 players seem to be extremely important. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: Ok, right off the top -- while you were in Jamaica, Haywood committed to Alabama. So he's out. As for Williams, he likes A&M's proximity, he loves Mike Elko and Jay Bateman and he likes the idea of playing baseball (I found out he throws in the low-to-mid 90s, so I like the idea of him playing baseball too). Fasusi likes Adam Cushing and the plan Elko has for A&M's future. As for timeframe, Fasusi has a commitment date of Aug. 21. Williams could pull the trigger whenever he wants.

Q: How is basketball team doing in recruiting and/or portal?

Is the team set with the players they have? (Spar2cus)

A: They've been out there looking around, but I don't see them adding anyone else. They seem to be set with what they've got, but I like the additions that they made (PF Pharrel Payne, G Zhuric Phelps and G C.J. Wilscher).

Q: Can you review the OL again. Who do you project as starters and why. Why will it be better, because really, if the OL is better we have a chance to be the most improved SEC team. (Richard23)

A: Tough one. It may have more ORs than a Viking boat.

LT: Trey Zuhn. No question.

LG: Kam Dewberry OR Mark Nabou. Depends on if Nabou wins the center job.

C: Koli Faaiu OR Mark Nabou. Faaiu was brought in to be the center, now he has to proven he can be the center.

RG: Ar'maj Reed-Adams. Slam dunk. Was dominant in the spring.

RT: Dametrious Crownover OR Deuce Fatheree. I could not pick who it would be today.

Why will it be better? A lot of experience across the board, even with potential backups. And Steve Addazio is not employed at Texas A&M. I could have just said Cushing is here, but I wanted to twist the knife a little.

Q: Do you buy into all the Texas hype this year? (Benh01)

A: I am firmly on the fence with them, as I am with just about everyone. They have plenty of skill position talent, but they have to replace some very good players on both lines. Right now, my game plan would be to run right at them.

Q: Early glance for Week 1: What position groups do we hold the edge in against ND on both sides of the ball, where are we even, and where does ND have the edge? (MC9008)

A: I'll get into that in detail in the next couple of weeks.

Q: 1. Remind me of what type of Offense Klein ran at Kansas State and percentage on run/pass? Balanced attack?

A: Run first, but balanced. There's a reason all the tight ends are now up to between 250 and 265 -- they're gonna block.

2. Is Bateman's "D" similar to what Elko ran as DC at A&M? (Chile Pequin)

A: It is Elko's defense. The boss said that exactly in the spring. So he went out and got a guy who operates it.

Q: 1. Will we able to scheme around being a little "light" at WDE with a few guys?

A: Yes, and his name is Josh Celiscar. He can play both end positions. If you want to, you can spin Shemar Turner out there every now and again. I think they've got what they need.

2. I think it's pick a few spots to set up other things with QB run game. Agree?

A: Yeah, I don't think you want Conner Weigman running all over the place. That just seems like it's tempting fate.

3. I have center circled as a major camp competition. Thoughts? (JustAvgIllini)What are your most and least favorite aspects of SEC media days? Flipping the script, what are the most asked questions you had to field from your colleagues this past week….Elko expectations…Schlossnagle’s cowardly departure….OU / tu entering the conference?





A: Completely agree.

Q: You mentioned several positives from the updated roster. Any concerns/guys missing?

A: Nope.

Out of our opponents, who lost the most and who returns the most? Who added the most from the portal?

A: Mississippi State and South Carolina lost the most, probably. Who returns the most? Florida returns 17 starters, so probably them. Who added the most from the portal? Mississippi State. They had to.

What do you make of the fact that USCe only has 2 players in the defensive two-deep that didn’t transfer in via the portal (assuming I read your article correctly)? (Eli Crow)

A: That Shane Beamer has had trouble developing and maintaining talent, which is one reason why he has a very hot seat.

Q: What are your most and least favorite aspects of SEC media days?

A: Most favorite: seeing people you only get to see once or twice a year and talking shop. Least favorite: hearing the same questions over and over and over because reporters either aren't paying attention or think the answer will change.

Flipping the script, what are the most asked questions you had to field from your colleagues this past week….Elko expectations…Schlossnagle’s cowardly departure….OU / tu entering the conference? (HeadleyG2)

A: All together now -- "How excited are you that Texas is playing A&M again?" Puhleeze.

Q: 1. How is Brownlow-Dindy coming along? I understand he's had some injuries, but it seems we could really use him in the DL rotation.

A: I'm hoping he is, because he can be a force. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy.

2. Now that we are in the recruiting stretch run, what ranking range do you think we'll end at? (ThePassAg)

A: Right now, I'm thinking the 5-10 range. The only way they slip out is if they don't get the numbers that the scoring system requires. But there's also a chance they get into the top five if they can get a couple of their big targets.

Q: Which veteran player on offense and defense do you expect to have a breakout season?

A: Offense: Le'Veon Moss. Could also be Rueben Owens. But one of the two. I'm going to keep Weigman out of the discussion because I think he's already established.

Defense: Shemar Stewart. I've just heard great things about his work ethic and drive all spring and summer. And he's going to get a lot of 1-on-1 matchups because Nic Scourton is going to draw doubles.

Which transfer players (O&D) do you expect to have the biggest impact?

A: On offense, I'm going to go with Reed-Adams. I think he's a beast. On defense, Scourton. That's easy.

Which prospect do expect to commit next? (Hogtide)

A: I really don't know, but Trey McNutt announces his decision tomorrow at 5.











