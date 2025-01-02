AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Do the coaches still feel confident that more DT/DEs will enter the portal from CFP teams? Are there any other DTs in the portal that A&M is targeting besides David Gusta? (Ag20)

A: It’s not just CFP teams, it’s teams that played on or around New Year’s. And the Aggies are definitely in on more than Gusta. One guy to watch is Tyler Onyedim from Iowa State, who had 33 tackles in nine games this year and was honorable mention All-SEC last year. He was considered a defensive end at Iowa State, but he’d be a tackle at A&M. NOTE: While this was being written up, Onyedim committed to the Aggies.

Q: Is Bateman back next year? (Maroon1)

A: I honestly don’t know at this point. My gut feeling is still that changes are going to be made, and if they’re interested in Tyler Santucci, it’s not to come back as just the linebackers coach.

Q: does Elko have interest in Tyler Santucci as his next DC? Anybody else of significance you might have heard about?

A: So far, just Santucci’s name has come up. And, considering his ties to Elko, that makes a lot of sense.

After watching that targeting NON-call in today's sip game, how egregious do you think it was?

A: Quite possibly the most egregious non-call I’ve ever seen.





With our last WR entering the portal today, what is our scholarship number at and do we need to lose anymore? How many more do we pick up after all the bowl/CFP games are done? (Tsip despiser)

A: Well, keep in mind that they only need to be at 85 when the season starts. So they can be over that number right now. Here’s where I have it:

QB: Marcel Reed, Jacob Zeno, Miles O’Neill, Brady Hart, Eli Morcos (5)

RB: Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, Tiger Riden, Jamarion Morrow (5)

TE: Theo Ohrstrom, Micah Riley, Nate Boerkircher, Eric Karner, Kiotti Armstrong (5)

WR: Terry Bussey, KC Concepcion, Micah Hudson, Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ernest Campbell, Izaiah Williams, Jerome Myles, Kelshaun Johnson, TK Norman (10)

OT: Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, Deuce Fatheree, Lamont Rogers, Jonte Newman, Marcus Garcia, Robert Bourdon (7)

OG/C: Chase Bisontis, Mark Nabou, Koli Faaiu, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Ashton Funk, Papa Ahfua, Blake Ivy, Tyler Thomas, Josh Moses, Nelson McGuire (10)

DE: Dayon Hayes, Samuel M’Pemba, TJ Searcy, Cashius Howell, Rylan Kennedy, Marco Jones, Jadon Scarlett, Solomon Williams, Kendall Jackson (9)

DT: DJ Hicks, Albert Regis, DJ Sanders, Chase Sims, Dealyn Evans, Landon Rink (6)

(Note: I go back and forth on where Rink will be. He wrecked shop today in the UA All-American Game at tackle, so I’ll put him there today.)

LB: Taurean York, Scooby Williams, Daymion Sanford, Jordan Lockhart, Tristan Jernigan, Noah Mikhail, Kelvion Riggins (7)

S/Nickel: Tyreek Chappell, Deyjhon Pettaway, Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks, Jarred Kerr, Marcus Ratcliffe, Myles Davis, Jordan Pride, Rashad Johnson, Bravion Rogers (10)

CB: Will Lee, Dezz Ricks, Julian Humphrey, Jayvon Thomas, Adonyss Currie, Jamar Beal-Goines, Cobey Sellers (6)

P/K: Tyler White (1)

So that’s 81 players. They’ve still got some open spots, if my math is right.

Q: How many wins does Elko need next year to stay off the hot seat? How many years left on his contract? What is the buyout? Do you hear about any grumbling from the BMA's about our stellar performance in November and December where we lost four out of the last five games? (usnaAggie)

A: Look, let me make this real clear: unless A&M goes something like 4-8 next year, he’s not on the hot seat. Period. FULL STOP.

He has five years and $35 million left on his contract, with buyouts as follows:

A flat-rate buyout of 75% of the contract's remaining value in Years 1-3A flat-rate buyout of 80% of the contract's remaining value in Years 4-6

And, since A&M’s still playing Jimbo, they don’t need $100 million in dead contracts.

Of course I hear grumbling from BMAs about losing four of the last five. I hear that from non-BMAs. But only the irrational ones want Elko fired after one season.

Q: In recent years, multiple true freshmen started or at least were on the 2 depth chart.

The class of 2024 other than Bussey was not included in any of meaningful participation.

What happened to the class of 2024? (Raraeo)

A: What happened? They got treated like true freshman classes should be — they sat. Bussey got on the field because he could bring explosiveness at a need position. Everywhere else, they had veterans. I think we saw the benefit of that in the bowl game with guys like Solomon Williams, who were able to hold their own after basically a year in the program without being broken down.

Q: when was the last time we had a schedule as easy as the 2024 schedule was? (WhartonBones)

A: I don’t know if that was an “easy” schedule. A&M played two CFP teams, a team that won 10 games (and crushed), two teams that won 9 games (one of whom they crushed), an 8-5 team on the road (that they crushed), a 7-6 team that easily won their bowl game and two crappy teams on the road (losing to one). They avoided Alabama and Ole Miss, and I’m not sure that was such a bonus (especially with Alabama).

Q: We have 17 offensive linemen on the roster. We have 10 mostly smaller DEs and 5 DTs. We flat out need more beef on the D Line. Certainly some of the O Linemen played defense in high school. Have you heard rumblings of taking 1 or 2 of those guys and flipping them to DT? (98 Percenter)

A: No. Absolutely not. It’s an entirely different skill set to learn and master. In the fifteen years I’ve been closely covering the team, one guy — Ben Compton — made that move and he did it for one season before moving back to offense. I don’t think you’ll see it again.

Q: Why was Micah Hudson not more productive at TT last year? I expected someone with his talent level would be impossible to keep off the field but numbers are lacking from what I can see. What does he need to do to breakout next year? (SouthernAg)

A: For one thing, he was banged up with nagging injuries much of the season. He was also behind some veterans. But something just didn’t click in Lubbock between him and the staff. If he comes in ready to work and knows the offense (and he’s already been working out since signing), he can be with the ones in the spring.

Q: Targeting or not? (Richard23)

A: Targeting.

Q: Mark, do you see any possibility of a staff change at the coordinator level? (Thepassag)

A: I’ve said since the end of December that it’s possible and the bowl game didn’t help the guys on defense much. So we’ll have to wait and see. If a move doesn’t get made, Elko will have to justify it, for sure.

Q: We always tend to falter in November. This was the case under Sumlin, Jimbo, and now Elko. What are your thoughts on why this seems to happen every year? (GCJC)

A: I think a lack of quality depth has hurt every year. The only team they had deep depth after 2012 was 2020, and we saw how that went. Also, A&M has had a tough schedule at the end. When you’re banged up, you’re relying on your reserves more and you don’t have the right mindset to go out and fight your way through, you lose. I think Elko recognizes that and is trying to change it.

Q: Watching the targeting and non-targeting calls/decisions this year, I have come to believe that either the powers-to-be instructed the refs and review booth to cut back on targeting calls or the refs decided themselves to cut back due to the vague rules. Your thoughts?

A: I think they’re just a bunch of morons who understand the rule less than the average fan does.





Is the review booth at the game or is that somewhere else? At one point, I think it was at a central location rather than the game itself? It is apparent they have become a big part of the game reviewing not only targeting calls but ball placement, time on the clock, etc. Who do they report to, are supervised by?

A: In the SEC, the review booth isn’t really a booth, it’s at the headquarters in Birmingham. I’m sure other conferences have a similar setup.





Due to the amount of criticism of the refs, not just in the SEC, any rumors of significant changes? I would like them to add two refs, one for each side of the ball. There would be two refs lined up at the corners so to speak who would not have to cover the whole freaking area by themselves and across the field. The refs on the line of scrimmage would not have to be sprinting down the field on plays and missing so many calls on the line of scrimmage. (DentonAg80)

A: I would like them to fire a whole lot of refs, personally, but I’m probably never going to get that satisfaction. But we’ve finally had a Power 4 Commissioner come out and unload on the officials today, so maybe we’re starting to get somewhere. Every conference has a bunch of dolts screwing things up with impunity and they just twiddle their thumbs like nothing’s wrong. Something’s very wrong, and it needs to be handled. Now.

Q: I ask this with a heavy concentration of smartassery, what qualifies as mile-high club?

A: Full-fledged intercourse on an aircraft. And no, I did not go there with my friend on the flight out west.

Looking back at the game LOSING TD, it looked like SC ran double slant on their twins left formation. The #1 receiver was very close to the numbers, therefore little room for an outside reception yet our DB gave up inside leverage with no S help. A jh coach would know this, yet D1 coaches don’t? Please tell me someone will see this on film and the kids will be coached up to anticipate this scenario and how soon will we know the changes on the coaching staff?

A: I would sure hope so, because they got beat on the same play repeatedly.

Do you anticipate any changes/consequences with Officiating?

A: That would make me about as happy a man can be. But it’s going to take tremendous outrage for it to really happen.

Portal dates and a return to 1-year eligibility loss (sitting out for transfers)?

A: You’ll never get the eligibility loss back farther than what it is right now (no in-conference transfers if you leave in the spring).

Rumor is UGA is pushed for Noah Thomas to enter the portal. Isn’t this tampering?

A: It is. But you need to prove it.





What do you think was the ultimate reason for Saban’s retirement? I honestly think it was the portal, NIL, etc., that he just didn’t want to deal with. The sips think it was their win in Tuscaloosa last year.

A: They’re wrong. You’re right.

Rank in order the hatred you have the most disguste for:

Officials, portal, NIL, tampering, Skip Bayless, NCAA?

A: Officials, NCAA, Skip Bayless, tampering, NIL, portal.

Rules you would change?

Me? Targeting (if you keep it, change the penalty; fumble out of the back of the end zone).

A: Those are the two big ones for me. I’d also loosen up the roughing the passer penalties, because they’re ridiculous right now.

Thoughts on a NIL “salary cap” (6.William.Bs)

A: They need one.

Q: In light of Elko's comments post game regarding pass defense, please make a case for Terry Bussey moving to CB. Even if you don't agree with the move. (brAg)

A: Ok, for starters, I don’t. But the argument isn’t hard to make.

First, Dezz Ricks was picked on badly this year, especially in the second half of the season. A&M needs some experience and athleticism at the position. He has that.

Second, A&M went out and got three really good receivers in the portal. If they move him to corner, they can pick up another wideout.

Third, Jayvon Thomas hasn’t shown he can hold up for serious amounts of time.

Fourth, you want to limit the playing time of the freshmen corners if possible (if they’re not ready).





Q: your thoughts on our DBs - more than Humphrey in portal or roll the dice with true fish?

A: I would like to see them pick up more than Humphrey in the portal, but I don’t know if they will. The market right now is pretty bare and they don’t seem to be interested in what’s out there at the moment.

any hope for one of the DB recruits from 2023 to have an impact besides Brooks? Has there only be contributions from Thomas at CB? With Bateman apparently coming back and who knows if we will put more pressure on the QB, looks like DBs will have to hold up. Ricks was not too bad this year and Lee was pretty good. True fish have high potential but not sure if you throw them into the fire

Brooks and Thomas are two of just three defensive backs signed in that class. Bravion Rogers is the other, and he hasn’t done much at all to this point.

On to the RBs - who is the other bruiser we are looking to for that 4th and 1 situation? Moss was very good at it, anyone else? (Rooster77)

A: I don’t think people realize how big Owens is. He’s the other one.

Q: Are there guys on the team who bleed maroon? And by that, I mean guys who all they ever wanted as a kid was to suit up for the Ags. Guys who would play here no matter the coach, NIL, or our chances to win it all in a given year. Is that even a thing anymore? I suspect not. In not, who was the last guy like that to play for us that wasn’t a 12th Man. Thanks. (Kneuse)

A: I’d like to introduce you to team captain Trey Zuhn III. He meets your qualifications.

Q: Does the Football staff utilize Artificial Intelligence, AI, in evaluating roster needs, Transfer Portal potential matches, possible NIL requirements? Seems like a perfect tool for evaluation and screening. (BoxsterBoy72)

A: I don’t know if they do or not, frankly. But if someone’s going to do it, they’d likely be among the first.

Q: We have not won a conference title since 1998, we were a Nike school then, any chance we go back to Nike?

A: I really don’t understand the obsession with Nike. Their stuff was crap and they treated A&M like crap. I have no interest in being one of their peons.

When is the Adidas contract up? (BC93)

A: It was just extended in May through 2029.

Q: You made mention right after the tu game that our coaching staff will look different next season. When do that changes start happening? (Drunkpot98)

A: That’s up to Elko.

Q: Guys entering the Transfer Portal that have great stats, how many had those same stats or better at their new school? (FbFan222)

A: I’m not sure I understand the question.

Q: How did the sips get this good in 3 years? Recruiting, effective portal use or both?

A: Both.

Can the Ags pull off the same hat trick? (DES71)

A: They absolutely can, but there’s one thing you’re overlooking: player development. Sark and his coaches have done a very good job improving what they brought in.

Q: Do you have any info on why Thomas entered? Was he advised to enter? Want more money? Simply decided he needed a fresh start? Something else? (GMalone)

A: I think that he was doing what a lot of the baseball players did and is doing what he needs to in order to evaluate his options. But I think it’s much less likely he stays. I don’t think he was a huge fan of the offense and he needs a big season to make money in the NFL Draft next season.

Q: Is there really any chance that O'Neill will play for the Aggies? The rest of the QB room looks like a dual threat set up. As a stereotypically pro-style QB with a cannon for an arm, O'Neill certainly doesn't fit into the dual-threat QB system. And dual-threat QB sure seems to be the only type of offense we are going to run. (Rick77)

A: Sure, there’s a chance. I think the fact that they brought in Jacob Zeno, who is a one-year rental, to back up Marcel Reed (who can leave after next year) shows they believe in O’Neill. Would he offense be different with him? Yes. But he can sure chuck the ball.

Q: Pretend you're the head of the CFP committee. What changes would you push for in selection and seeding?

A: I think I’d eliminate the automatic bids and demand greater emphasis on strength of schedule.





Now pretend you are the College Football Czar and your assistant proposes moving early signing to August, regular signing to February, and transfer window to summer only. What are your thoughts?

A: I think the transfer window is much too late. I’d have it in February. Otherwise, I’m in full support.

For a DL that was touted as being better than some NFL units, they did a poor job of stopping the run and rushing the passer. What combination of coaching, scheme and talent is the issue?





Thanks for all the hard work! (Boo yah)

A: The talent was clearly there, because you have two guys that look like they’re going in the top 20 picks. I think it was largely scheme, coaching and a fundamental lack of individual discipline.

Q: Does A&M have any interest in the two Alabama WRs Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson who entered the portal? (Ag20)

A: No, I don’t think so.



