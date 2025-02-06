AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Terrance Kiel II. What do you see as his role this season?

A: Backup outfielder/pinch runner. That’s about it.

What are our chances of getting Jorvorskie Jr next year? (H273)

A: Depends on if this staff wants him. If they do, they’ll probably get him back.

Q: Do any ags the are currently in the nfl, nba or mlb come back and spend any time with former programs? (LawHall)

A: A lot of them do, but it’s in the offseason in most cases. But you’ll see Mike Evans, Von Miller, and a bunch of football players in town on bye weeks. It’s tougher for the baseball and basketball guys to do it.

Q: Talk about the w/r for the next couple years.





1. Freshman coming in

2. 2025 class

3. 2026 potential





It seems that despite our lack of performance we are stacking classes together (Richard23)

A: Add in guys like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver and they’ve really assembled some talent. The freshmen coming in are the ’25 class, so I’ll combine 1 and 2. Jerome Myles should have a real chance at playing quickly. He’s a big guy in a group of pretty short ones, and he can run. Kelshaun Johnson can absolutely fly, so he may get some work in the slot. I expect TK Norman will likely redshirt, but who really knows at this point?

As for the class of ’26, it could be awesome. They’re got two studs committed in Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, and 5-star Tristan Keys is very high on the Aggies. Add in one more receiver (5-star Brandon Arrington?), possibly, and that’s a haul that I’m not sure A&M has ever topped.

Q: I believe you said that we're using more West Coast concepts with our receiving routes, which to me means that they're trying to get open and then stopping at the catch points. It seems that this just does not work anymore, especially against SEC-quality defenses. I was expecting more of a spread attack from Klein and hitting receivers in stride. Is this a limitation due to style, the individual coaches, player abilities, or what? (3rd Gen Ag)

A: Honestly, I don’t recall saying this — but that’s not how a West Coast offense works. The idea is to get the ball out quickly, and the receiver has options on where to go depending on the defense. The quarterback has to make the same read, but it’s not the old, “take seven steps and stop” kind of deal.

You can run that out of the spread just as easily as taking snaps from under center.

Q: What are some goals the team will have in the spring with identifying starters/talent? What position groups interest you or have you fascinated the most (outside of the d line)? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I don’t necessarily think that they are looking for starters to emerge in the spring, though it has happened before. They’re looking to see which guys need a longer look in camp, and to stay healthy. Spring ball is largely getting back to the basics, getting the newcomers acclimated and working on any new wrinkles that they want to install.

As for position groups, I’m going to be watching the wideouts and corners closely. There’s a lot of new faces at receiver and I want to know if the true freshmen are even going to be close to providing help at cornerback. If they’re not, then A&M needs to be looking for assistance in April.





Q: you have mentioned on this site how dirty basketball has become in recruiting.

Please provide some examples for us peasants. (3G Ag)

A: I’d just go look at what got Will Wade fired at LSU and the response that it got from the coaching community — shrugs. Programs buy players all the time and, if Wade hadn’t been caught on an FBI wiretap talking about how good their offer for a player was, nothing would have happened to him. Heck, Bill Self was caught doing the same thing and nothing did happen to him. But some Adidas guys wen to prison for providing the money.

College programs have been buying basketball players for years — long before NIL made it legal and fashionable.

Q: When are we supposed to be excited?





For decades we knew when to lean in and pay attention, to get excited about football.





-NSD in February





-Junior Day





-Opening of Spring Training





-Maroon & White game





-Move-in day when all recruits would arrive on campus





-Swarm of commitments in June and July





-Start of Fall camp





-First Scrimmage





-First Polls





-First game





These were predictable. We knew about when they would happen and were anticipating these events.





Now, there have been so many changes, half of these events are meaningless. (First poll may have always been meaningless) The early signing day and the portal has made NSD less than an afterthought. Now the talks of no spring game by some programs, perhaps all closed practices, to battle poaching!





Because of the Portal, our Roster as of NSD and the spring game may not resemble the roster on campus in June.





So, when should we truly be excited? What dates should we really look forward to between now and the first kickoff in the fall? (Reckless75)





A: For me, it’s always the same event: SEC Media Days. That puts you about two weeks out from the season starting and it’s when things start to mean business. So, for this year, that means probably around July 14.

Q: Saw an article saying Sark and tu need to worry about the resurgence of SMU football. While I do not think SMU is back, they did turn a few heads last season. TCU, on the other hand, seemed to take a big step back the last couple of seasons. UH, meh. UT Arlington and UT SA, meh. UNT, they try but do not have the resources although they are the fastest growing college in Texas right now. Do see any real change in the landscape in college football over the 5-10 years? (DentonAg80)

A: No, but SMU is one school that could buck the trend because they have a desire to win and a ton of money. Now that they’re in the ACC, they can make a little more noise. Do I think they’re a threat to A&M and Texas? No, and their demolition in the CFP proved that much.

Q: Do you think there are some positions that are better filled via transfer vs recruiting, or vice versa? (Travster23)

A: Corner and wideout come to mind quickly. I think you can make the argument that getting experienced and already college-tested linemen on both sides of the ball is a benefit, but most programs would probably like to develop their own (offensive linemen especially).

Q: Anything happening operationally behind the scenes that you believe will enhance the football program and our chances of sustained winning? (Aggie1983)

A: No, not really.

Q: What's the background on your Michael Clemmons comment on your past recruiting classes article? I can't remember anything stange happening with him... Memory issues, I guess. (Mexaggie)

A: This answers your question:



