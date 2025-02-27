AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: What is your favorite time of the sports year and why?

Mine is March.

March Madness plus baseball is underway.

MLB opening day is right around the corner.

NBA and NHL Playoffs coming soon. (Spar2cus)

A: I think mine would be September. College football and the NFL are back and underway, baseball is getting down to really serious business and the NHL will be back soon. I don’t care about the NBA, and all that’s missing is college basketball. But March/April is probably second.

Q: Football faded last year Baseball struggled this week. Basketball will slide into a record most would have predicted at the beginning of the year.

Could this have to do with us moving to College Station? (Richard23)

A: Oh, it’s entirely your fault. Now we just have to justify all the other late-season swoons.

Q: Does Marcel Reed work with a QB trainer during the off season? (Majorogden44)

A: He works with someone in Nashville when he’s home. I don’t know if it’s a “QB trainer”, per se, but he gets his workouts in, has people to throw to and seems to have someone looking over his shoulder.

Q: Can we get an analysis (maybe your original from when he committed) on Tiger Riden? I think he's the brother of the BSU RB who's probably going to the Cowboys in the 1st round. (H273)

A: Sure. Short version is, I really like him. But here’s what I wrote then:

Solidly built and definitely not afraid of contact, Riden is an absolute beast to bring down. You can't really hit him high and his lower body strength makes it tough for defenders to wrap up and hold on. He's playing at the highest level of D/FW football and few players are able to tackle him one-on-one.

But he's not just a power back; he's got good vision and elusiveness as well. He likes to cut back to his left and get outside the tackle. If he gets into a one-on-one situation with a defender, he can either set him up with a juke or just run him over.

What I really like is his patience. He is willing to wait for blocks to be set up, lets his linemen get in front of him and then hits the gas. It helps that he's also really fast, and if he gets going downhill and has a step, few players are going to catch him.

Riden … was at the top of A&M's running back recruiting board. He's one of the most complete backs in the 2025 class and getting him in early is a huge boost for Elko and company. They should be really pleased to have this Tiger in their house.

Q: 1. Will Grahovac be back on the Aggie team next year?

A: Barring a transfer, which doesn’t seem likely, yes.

2. Does he stay in Aggieland or go back to Cali for rehab? (Elgot)

A: He’s still got the student part of the student-athlete thing to deal with, so he’ll be around. And I would think the program would want him where they can keep an eye on his progress.

Q: We've had a lot of boom or bust discussions about recruits, but how about middle of the road guys? Who are some highly ranked players that you think played okay, but not great, and therefore not up to their potential? Were these busts by your standards? Martellus Bennett is one for me that he was good, but not quite up to potential. Christine Michael might be another. (3rd Gen Ag)

A: I think you can be a disappointment and not be a bust. For instance, I don’t consider Conner Weigman a bust. He played well in two seasons when he was healthy, then just never seemed to be himself last year. So he transferred.

Michael and Tellus could be considered disappointments, because they were elite prospects who did ok, but not great. But they were productive, so I wouldn’t go as far as to say they were disappointments.

Kyle Allen was a disappointment. Same with Zach Calzada, Isaiah Raikes and Deuce Harmon. They played, they did some good things, but weren’t what you’d expected or hoped for.

Guys like Qualen Cunningham, Speedy Noil, Erick Young, Dylan Wright, Demond Demas, Elijah Blades and most of the 2022 class were busts.

Q: It seems the basketball team has made significant improvements from the charity stripe. Did they bring in a free throw / shooting specialist to help the staff with this, and can they hire someone to do the same from the three-point line? (Divot09)

A: Buzz made an indication that they had brought someone in to help with free throws, and if they did and this was the result, I’d definitely be looking for someone to help with 3-point shooting.

Q: Do you think they guys just haven't adjusted to the style of coaching by the new hitting and pitching coaches? Or do you think, our lack of production at the plate and on the mound is something else? (Boo yah)

A: I think it’s baseball. Nobody’s invincible and it’s a long season where teams go through dry spells. The bats will hit. The starters will be good. They have to sort out the bullpen, and that’s undeniable.

Q: WTF is going on with Micah Hudson? (SouthernAg)

A: Don’t expect to ever see him in an A&M uniform and you won’t be disappointed.