AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group

Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com , or call (956)350-5600!

Q: Do you believe in the law of averages and therefore we are due to finally start out unrated and finish in the race for the title? (Richard23)

A: I believe in the law of averages in most things, but the more I see of college athletics, the less I think it applies.

Q: If Earley is let go, name your top 2-3 you're talking to.

A: Wake Forest and Dallas Baptist’s coaches.

Does Elko need to win double digits to show progress this year? Or what else would show progress?

A&M could be a much better team and still go 9-3 with the schedule they have. Going to LSU and Texas is no walk in the park.

I've been contemplating our QB recruiting over the last few years. Part of me has an opinion that we get good QB prospects, but not truly elite...and it shows in the most disproportional position in all of sports. Am I onto something or am I just drunk like Doc Holliday. In vino veritas.

Conner Weigman was the #2 prospect in the nation at quarterback and Marcel Reed was the reigning Mr. Football Tennessee as well as a 4-star prospect. Brady Hart was a Rivals 250 guy after leaving high school a year early. So I can’t agree with you.

Rank your love for each...Mexican food, Indian Food, Italian Food, Chinese Food, Thai Food. How 'bout a blurb on each and why. (tsip despiser)

Italian Food, Mexican Food, Chinese Food, Thai Food and Indian Food in that order. I love pizza and picatta, and if you can get a good chicken marsala, that's killer. Mexican food? I love just about everything. Chinese I like, but I also went a decade without eating it after getting the worst stomach bug in human history the night after eating it. Thai food, I have limited exposure to. I hate Indian food.

Q: Assuming the basketball roster as it currently sits, with the remaining spots filled with mostly depth, what can we reasonably expect from Bucky Ball '25-26? I was originally hoping to just be competitive and around 0.500, but now the maroon goggles are in place.

Can we make the field and possibly a couple of rounds deep if everyone gels before the end of the regular season? The talent looks pretty impressive.

A: it depends on how well they mesh and their interior defense. Talentwise, they’re a tournament team.

On that note, the obligatory "Any news on the merger and what it means to the average AY'er yet?" weekly inquiry. (TAMU-83)

As of July 1, you guys will all have access to On3 premium content at no extra cost. The site may also be moving over to On3, but I don't want to say that definitively. If we do, things may look a bit different but that will be about it.

Q: Is the baseball stadium renovation still a go and if so what is the start date?

Again if yes, can you remind everybody the detail and the scope of the renovations and the timeline?

A: they’re going to do the batting cage and that stuff first. I don’t have a timeframe.

Seems originally it was going to be done in three phases over three years?Does Earley jeep his job if you were a betting man? (maroon1)

I’m not much on betting, but I would guess the odds are against him being retained.

Q: Bucky ball seems to be having success finding shooters.

What kept Buzz from having that same success in finding shooters? Or is it that Bucky’s recruiting is all hype? (Spar2cus)

A: I think the essence of Buckyball and what makes Buzzball explain the situation pretty well. Bucky wants to get out and score, and he wants shooters who can hoist up a lot of 3's. He also wants guys who can get to the free throw line. Buzz wanted players who will defend, will rebound and play with maximum effort. If they can shoot, that's nice too. But his teams, especially late in his A&M tenure, depended on offensive rebounding and free throws because he had no consistent shooters.

Q: Is there a team that runs an offense similar to BuckyBall? Is his offense unique or just like others but creatively branded.

A: Interestingly enough, the team that might be closest to what he runs is Alabama under Nate Oats. They're always running and want to shoot early in the clock. They also shoot a lot of 3's.

Also, is his defensive philosophy unique? 40 Minutes of Hell. Pressure? Designed to force turnovers? Rebounding? (Richard23)

A: His teams at Samford were played a lot of pressure defense and were in the top five nationally in steals and turnovers forced per game. They're very aggressive and like jumping passing lanes.

Q: Writing this while still no decision has been made on Earley.

Regarding Earley's future: how much say does Alberts have in making the call?Does he make the decision and then run it by the "others" for signoff?

Who are the others? (Bear_P_I)

A: It's Alberts' call. Donors may want some insight on hires, but he's going to be the guy who makes the decision on Earley's future.

Q: Is our football team going to win at least 10 games next year? (superag1000)

A: You're asking a question that I can't answer with incomplete information. I need to see more of these guys before I can say. I know that's a copout, but let's see how they do the first couple of games. That should give us a clue. What we see on paper can vary greatly from reality.