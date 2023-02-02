Wide receiver Ainias Smith has pulled his name out of consideration for the 2023 NFL Draft and will return to Texas A&M for a fifth season, his father told the Bryan-College Station Eagle Thursday.

Smith was off to the best start of his career in 2022 in spite of A&M's sputtering offense, catching 15 passes for 291 yards (19.1 YPC) and 2 touchdowns in A&M's first four games. Everything changed when, against Arkansas, he suffered a broken ankle blocking for quarterback Max Johnson on a running play.

The A&M offense not only crumbled after Smith's injury, but his draft status took a major hit as well. Concerns over the injury clouded his evaluations, knocking his projections significantly lower.

With the surprisingly low evaluations and A&M's offense likely becoming more aggressive under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, it made sense for Smith to return for a super senior year and prove that he's not only healthy, but better than ever.

In his first four seasons at A&M, Smith has caught 127 passes for 1,612 yards (12.7 YPC) and 17 TD. Pressed into service as a running back in 2020, Smith also averaged 6 yards a carry on 49 rushes and scored 4 TD. He's also one of the nation's top punt returners, and should return in that capacity as well in 2023.



