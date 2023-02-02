Ainias to return for 2023
The wide receiver nicknamed Subzero picked an icy day to make big news.
Wide receiver Ainias Smith has pulled his name out of consideration for the 2023 NFL Draft and will return to Texas A&M for a fifth season, his father told the Bryan-College Station Eagle Thursday.
Smith was off to the best start of his career in 2022 in spite of A&M's sputtering offense, catching 15 passes for 291 yards (19.1 YPC) and 2 touchdowns in A&M's first four games. Everything changed when, against Arkansas, he suffered a broken ankle blocking for quarterback Max Johnson on a running play.
The A&M offense not only crumbled after Smith's injury, but his draft status took a major hit as well. Concerns over the injury clouded his evaluations, knocking his projections significantly lower.
With the surprisingly low evaluations and A&M's offense likely becoming more aggressive under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, it made sense for Smith to return for a super senior year and prove that he's not only healthy, but better than ever.
In his first four seasons at A&M, Smith has caught 127 passes for 1,612 yards (12.7 YPC) and 17 TD. Pressed into service as a running back in 2020, Smith also averaged 6 yards a carry on 49 rushes and scored 4 TD. He's also one of the nation's top punt returners, and should return in that capacity as well in 2023.
What this means for A&M
Very, very good things.
A&M, which started the offseason in dire need of receivers, now has a pretty loaded group and their best player just rejoined the pack. The Aggies can now go big, go small, go fast or whatever they want to do.
Smith immediately moves back into the starting lineup as the slot receiver, along with Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad likely moving outside (which he has done in the past). If Petrino wants to go to a 4-wide set, he can move Muhammad inside and bring in Noah Thomas, who started down the stretch last year.
The Aggies are starting to get some depth at receiver as well. Adding freshmen Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell, as well as UTEP transfer Tyrin Smith, gives some explosiveness off the bench. Adding in high-caliber receiving tight ends like Donovan Green and Jake Johnson only adds to the versatility of the offense.
Petrino and Jimbo Fisher have to be delighted this morning. Smith provides a reliable target who should get a lot of passes thrown his way from QB Conner Weigman. He also provides an example of how younger players should conduct their business on the field and in the locker room.