Auburn's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 13 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) and No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) continues with a breakdown of the Tigers offense against the Aggie defense.
The scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. central time Saturday
TV: CBS
Weather: clear conditions, temperature in the low 70s
Auburn depth chart
QB: #10, Bo Nix; Jr.; 6-3, 214
#1, T.J. Finley; So.; 6-7, 246
RB: #4, Tank Bigsby; So.; 6, 208
#8, Shaun Shivers; Sr.; 5-7, 189 OR
#27, Jarquez Hunter; Fr.; 5-10, 202
TE: #47, John Samuel Shenker; Sr.; 6-4, 249
#86, Luke Deal; So.; 6-5, 255 OR
#85, Tyler Fromm; So.; 6-5, 240
WR/X: #11, Shedrick Jackson; Sr.; 6-2, 196
#80, Ze'Vian Capers; So.; 6-4, 195
WR/H: #6, Ja"Varrius Johnson; So.; 5-10, 159 OR
#5, Kobe Hudson; So.; 6-1, 199
WR/Z: #0, Demetris Robertson (Sr.; 6, 185)
#16, Malcolm Johnson Jr.; So.; 6-1, 195
LT: #68, Austin Troxell; Sr.; 6-7, 305
#77, Kilian Zierer; Jr.; 6-7, 298
LG: #71, Brandon Council; Sr.; 6-4, 335
#65, Alex Jackson; Sr.; 6-5, 323
C: #52, Nick Brahms; Sr.; 6-4, 302
#50, Jalil Irvin; Jr.; 6-3, 319
RG: #58, Keiondre Jones; So.; 6-4, 345
#56, Tashawn Manning; Sr.; 6-4, 335
RT: #59, Broadarious Hamm; Sr.; 6-6, 334
#55, Brendon Coffey; Sr.; 6-7, 292
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245 OR
#22, Antonio Doyle; So.; 6-3, 250
CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Auburn statistical leaders
Rushing: Bigsby, 122 carries, 666 yards (5.3 YPC), 7 TD
Hunter, 69 carries, 530 yards (7.7 YPC), 3 TD
Passing: Nix, 150-241 (62.2%), 1,764 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Hudson, 28 catches, 375 yards (13.4 YPC) 1 TD
Robertson, 26 catches, 367 yards (14.1 YPC), 3 TD
Jackson, 24 catches, 307 yards (12.7 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Hansford and Antonio Johnson, 55
Richardson, 39
Tackles for loss: Leal, 8.5
Clemons, 7.5
Hansford, 7
Sacks: Tyree Johnson, 6
Leal, 5.5
Clemons, 3.5
Interceptions: O'Neal, 2
Seven players with 1
Forced fumbles: Clemons, 1
Fumble recoveries: O'Neal and Hansford, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Auburn
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/defense
|
452.1 YPG (26th)
|
329.2 YPG (28th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
34.1 PPG (30th)
|
16.1 PPG (4th)
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
197.4 YPG (35th)
|
129.4 YPG (38th)
|
Passing offense/defense
|
254.8 YPG (46th)
|
199.9 YPG (31st)
|
Third down conversions/conversion defense
|
45% (34th)
|
33.9% (25th)
|
Red zone offense/defense
|
92.6% (13th)
|
76.2% (25th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
3.0/game (9th)
|
3.38/game (19th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
9 (13th)
|
24 (14th)
|
Time of possession
|
29:05 (86th)
|
29:24 (77th)
|
Turnovers/turnovers forced
|
6 (5th)
|
12 (50th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+1 (59th)
|
+1 (59th)
What Auburn wants to do
Nix is playing the best football of his career, but the offense still starts with Bigsby and the running game. They like to run stretch plays off tackle and dive plays over the right side of their line, and they'll do it out of the shotgun or with Nix under center. They don't try to hide what they're doing when they want to run, because they'll bring in two tight ends and put them inline -- sometimes together on the same side of the ball. They can go playaction and use bootlegs in the passing game, though, which could keep linebackers at home.
When they throw, they spread things out in a big way with four or sometimes five receivers. Normally, Nix wants to get the ball out quickly, and they run a lot of quick slants and seam routes with their interior receivers, and their outside guys run a good number of 10-15 yard stop routes.
Nix has become a lot more consistent with his play, and they've added an element of a deep game with Robertson. Nix, of course, can make plays with his legs when under pressure, as A&M saw last year (and Ole Miss learned last week). They're a balanced offense that can hit some dry spells, but they've been pretty effective overall this year.
How A&M may counter
Force Nix to beat them from the pocket. The running game is the key element of the Auburn offense, as it sets up the passing game. If Bigsby and company are slowed down and the Tigers are stuck in second and third and long, they're out of their element.
With the size Auburn can bring up front to play smashmouth, the Aggies may counter with size of their own. Don't be surprised if DeMarvin Leal plays a lot more defensive end Saturday, with McKinnley Jackson and Jayden Peevy inside.
If they can slow down the run, the next objective becomes putting the heat on Nix while not letting him get outside of the pocket. The Aggies are going to continue to attack and blitz, but they need to come off the edges and push upfield with their ends and tackles. They know they don't want Nix getting outside and freelancing. They may need to spy with a linebacker, like Edgerrin Cooper or Aaron Hansford.
A&M has done a great job against the run the past couple of weeks and need to do the same Saturday. They probably won't have the same success they did against South Carolina or Missouri, but if the line plays as it has the last couple of games and the linebackers don't run themselves out of plays, they can limit the running game of Auburn. Then the game is on Nix, and they need to be tricky in how they deal with him.