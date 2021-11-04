Auburn's offense vs. A&M's defense

Nix is playing the best football of his career, but the offense still starts with Bigsby and the running game. They like to run stretch plays off tackle and dive plays over the right side of their line, and they'll do it out of the shotgun or with Nix under center. They don't try to hide what they're doing when they want to run, because they'll bring in two tight ends and put them inline -- sometimes together on the same side of the ball. They can go playaction and use bootlegs in the passing game, though, which could keep linebackers at home.

When they throw, they spread things out in a big way with four or sometimes five receivers. Normally, Nix wants to get the ball out quickly, and they run a lot of quick slants and seam routes with their interior receivers, and their outside guys run a good number of 10-15 yard stop routes.

Nix has become a lot more consistent with his play, and they've added an element of a deep game with Robertson. Nix, of course, can make plays with his legs when under pressure, as A&M saw last year (and Ole Miss learned last week). They're a balanced offense that can hit some dry spells, but they've been pretty effective overall this year.