Baseball preview: Infield

AggieYell.com's in-depth look at the No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team as they prepare to begin the 2025 season begins with a look at the infield.

Gavin Grahovac is a preseason All-American. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Catcher

Returning players: None New additions: Jacob Galloway (Jr.; .286, 6 HR, 40 RBI at USC in 2024; Honorable Mention All-Pac 12) Bear Harrison (So.; .322, 8 HR, 36 RBI at St. Mary’s; WCC All-Freshman team) Hayden Crites (Fr.) A&M has gotten some big hits and quality leadership out of Jackson Appell and Troy Claunch (who is back with the program as a coach) the past couple of seasons, and both were transfers. The Aggies are going back to the well again this year, getting the big (6-foot-6, 230-pound) Harrison and not-so-big (5-foot-9, 180-pound) Galloway to duke it out for the starting job. Harrison probably has the better bat and definitely has more power, but Galloway is the more polished receiver. Both will likely play a good bit, with Crites a likely redshirt candidate unless injuries change things.



First base

Returning players: Blake Binderup (RS-So.; .231, 1 HR, 7 RBI) New additions: Matt Bergevin (Sr.; .287, 18 HR, 59 at Fairfield) Ted Burton did a great job last season after transferring in from Michigan, but Bergevin brings a lot more power to the party. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Bergevin is regarded highly enough that the Aggies have moved Gavin Kash, who played first base at Texas Tech, to the outfield. He may also keep Binderup, who is a massive 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, on the bench in spite of his ability to hit the ball out to all fields.

Second base

Returning players: None New additions: Wyatt Henseler (Sr.; .360, 22 HR, 56 RBI at Penn; Unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year) Jamal George (Jr.; .310, 9 HR, 35 RBI at Alabama State) Two of the biggest wins for new coach Michael Earley included not only keeping Henseler to stay true to his longtime commitment, but keeping him out of the MLB Draft. Henseler rewrote the Penn record book before transferring to Aggieland for his final season, and he'll shift from third to second to get his bad into the lineup (likely in the middle of it). George, the team's most versatile player, could also see some time here. Terrence Kiel Jr., though primarily an outfielder, could also get a look -- but make no mistake, Henseler and his bat will be in the lineup every day.

Shortstop

Returning players: Kaeden Kent (Jr.; .328, 4 HR, 27 RBI) New additions: Sawyer Farr (Fr.) Kent, who started at second base in the late part of 2024 and became a postseason legend, has moved to shortstop to keep his bat in the lineup and give Henseler a place to play. He played shortstop in the Cape Cod League this summer and handed it capably, so he'll be the starter. If anything happens, Farr -- who shocked many by not going pro -- brings a slick glove and a switch-hitting bat that has impressive power for a true freshman.

Third base