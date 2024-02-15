The Aggies knew they had a good thing in the outfield for 2024 when last season ended because they'd still have Jace LaViolette. Two transfer additions later and A&M may have the most potent hitting outfield in all of college baseball.

As a true freshman, LaViolette hit .287 and led the Aggies in home runs (21), RBI (63) and stolen bases (18). He posted a remarkable 1.046 OPS, which led the team, and he even tied for the team lead in triples with 2. After a slow start, LaViolette figured things out with a vengeance at quickly established himself as one of the deadliest hitters in the SEC.

A corner outfield last year, LaViolette is moving to center field this year to open a spot for one of the few hitters in college baseball who might be his equal. Braden Montgomery played a big role in ending A&M's season last year while he was at Stanford; this year, he's looking to help the Aggies get back to Omaha.

Montgomery demolished Pac-12 pitching last year, hitting .336 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI and an OPS of 1.072. A switch-hitter, Montgomery has power to all fields, a good idea and patience at the plate. He'll work counts and if a pitcher makes a mistake, he'll drive it. Montgomery may also get some work on the mound, as he features a fastball in the mid-90s.

With LaViolette in center and Montgomery in right, another transfer will likely get the nod in left field. Hayden Schott transferred in from Columbia where he hit .333 with 11 homers, 16 doubles and 31 RBI -- an OPS of 1.029 -- in just 45 games. He was a second team All-Ivy League selection and was in the league's top 10 in virtually all offensive categories.

If the Aggies need a defensive replacement or speed on the basepaths, they can turn to utilityman Travis Chestnutt. The Pflugerville native has the ability to play all three outfield positions and can cover plenty of ground with his speed.

Waiting in the wings is freshman Travis Sorrell, who could be the next Aggie outfield to add pop to the lineup. Sorrell hit .363 with 7 HR and 29 RBI for Flower Mound Marcus last year and was rated one of the top outfield prospects in Texas.