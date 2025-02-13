Baseball preview: Pitching staff

The Aggies are going lefty-heavy in their weekend rotation, but why not? Prager may be the best starter in college baseball, period, and Lamkin was outstanding in the postseason. Patton was one of the most sought-after pitchers in the transfer portal, and A&M got him for exactly this reason.

Morton has some of the nastiest stuff in the game, with a 4-seamer in the mid- to upper 90s, a sinker in the low 90s and a biting slider. If he improves his command, he’ll be a weapon. Moss was throwing in the mid-90s this fall and features a devastating changeup. Wansing could be the Tuesday starter if he has recovered from his arm injury, as he’s by far the most experienced in this bunch. Wilson’s ERA is inflated, but he we was trusted enough to work big innings in the super regional and in Omaha. He’s also throwing in the mid-to upper 90s with movement. All four of these guys questions (control and health), but if they overcome them, they could be an elite group all by themselves.

Returning players:

RHP Brad Rudis (Sr.; 6-0, 2.55 ERA; 12 BB, 35K in 35.1 IP)

RHP Luke Jackson (RS-Jr.; No record, 5.40 ERA; 6 BB, 4K in 8.1 IP)

RHP Ty Baker (RS-Fr.; redshirted)

RHP Peyton Smith (Jr.; no record, 12.00 ERA; 4 BB, 7K in 6.1 IP)

RHP Josh Stewart (Sr.; 2-2, 4.26 ERA; 9 BB, 39K in 31.2 IP)

LHP Austin Vargas (RS-Fr.; redshirted)

LHP Jackson Brasseux (RS-Fr.; redshirted)

New additions:

RHP Grant Cunningham (Jr.; 3-4, 2.86 ERA, 2 saves; 16 BB, 56K in 50.1 innings at Washington)

RHP Clayton Freshcorn (So.; 4-3, 2.36 ERA, 3 saves; 79K in 61.1 IP at McLennan County CC)

RHP Kyrin LeBlanc (Jr.; 2-1, 5.40 ERA, 2 saves; 22 BB, 35K in 21.2 innings at Cisco College)

Who the closer will be is still a question. Will it be Stewart, Cunningham or Freshcorn? All three figure to be at the back end of the pen; it’s just a matter of who gets the nod. Stewart is coming off a solid 2024 where he was excellent at the end. His slider is his weapon, and it’s a good one. Cunningham served as Washington’s stopper last year, and he sports a fastball that gets up to 98. Freshcorn could throw even harder than that, and served as both a starter and reliever in JUCO last year.

Rudis is an established commodity who can give you multiple innings and get ground balls with his sinker. Jackson was throwing 97 mph this fall and has a wipeout slider. Like Morton, Wilson and Moss, it’s a matter of commanding his stuff. Baker had a very good summer league showing and was throwing in the mid-90s this fall.

The real question mark is LeBlanc. The living, breathing incarnation of Nuke LaLoosh, LeBlanc was clocked throwing 102 last spring. He struck out 35 batters in 21.2 innings. He also walked 22 batters and hit 10 more. He’s very raw, but his stuff is incredible. But, as it was said about Ricky Vaughn, “better teach this kid some control before he kills somebody.”