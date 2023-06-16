Coming off a 25-10 season that exceeded all expectations, a spot in the SEC Tournament Championship game and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Williams has had his contract extended through 2028.

"Buzz Williams is a tremendous leader and role model for our student-athletes, and he’s a great example of Texas A&M’s core values,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “He’s taken our men’s basketball team to new heights over the past two seasons with even brighter days ahead. It was an easy decision to ensure that Buzz is here in Aggieland for many years to come as we continue our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

In his four seasons at A&M, Williams has been named SEC Coach of the Year twice, including last year. The 15 conference wins were the most the program has had in 100 years, and included a victory over then No. 2 Alabama at Reed Arena.



Williams and the Aggies have racked up 52 wins over the past two seasons, a program record, and he is the first Texas A&M coach in history to win 25 or more games in back-to-back seasons. With the return of starters Wade Taylor IV, Boots Radford, Julius Marble and Henry Coleman, many outlets covering college basketball have already put the Aggies in the preseason top 15 for 2023-24.

“Corey and I are extremely grateful to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, President Banks and the entire athletic department administrative staff for their belief and support in our program,” Williams said. “Our family loves the Bryan-College Station community and Aggieland, and we’re grateful for the support of the 12th Man. We’re proud of what our teams have accomplished, which is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our players and staff. We are excited about the future of Texas A&M Basketball and humbled for the opportunity to be a part of it.”







