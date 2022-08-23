Can Shemar Stewart force his way onto the field?
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive end Shemar Stewart.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
2021 stats (at Miami Monsignor Pace High School): 85 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 14 sacks; 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American
Projected 2022 role: In the rotation at defensive end
Stewart was absolutely dominant in high school and has shown flashes of continuing that trend at A&M. He has remarkable size and speed and is stronger than you'd ever expect a true freshman to be. He's starting to climb the depth chart and increasingly looks like he'll be a factor this year.