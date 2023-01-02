What was a lock for Georgia heading into the Christmas season became a flip for Texas A&M in the New Year. The Bulldogs landed four-star receiver Raymond Cottrell from Milton High School (Fla.) on Nov. 11, 2021, but the pair did not connect during the Early Signing Period. The Bulldogs’ loss becomes the Aggies’ gain.

WHAT A&M IS GETTING IN COTTRELL

Cottrell was a do-all talent for Milton High School during his senior year. The Panthers got 651 receiving yards off 46 receptions with nine touchdowns in the passing attack. He also carried the rock 38 times for 279 yards with five more scores and spelled Miami Hurricanes signee Emory Williams at quarterback completing seven of 15 passes for 74 yards with two more touchdowns.

The Panthers used their offensive weapon on special teams seeing him take 15 punts back for 510 yards and seven kicks for 192.

WHAT COTTRELL BRINGS TO THE AGGIES’ ROSTER

The four-star receiver is a chain mover who can beat up on smaller defensive backs with his size and strength. He has good speed on the outside and will be able to beat SEC jams off the line. Cottrell is a matchup nightmare for most corners and safeties.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR A&M

The close on the 2023 class for the Aggies has been one of the strongest in the nation. Adding another receiver of Cottrell’s caliber only makes the roster better and more explosive. Bringing on any receiver who can help take down SEC defenses is a big win.

A&M’s class moves up to No. 12 in the Rivals’ team rankings. Cottrell is the first true receiver added to the recruiting haul.